4 gorgeous Cornish hotels for a special Mother's Day lunch
- Credit: Rumman Amin, Unsplash
Treat your mum to a delicious roast at one of these venues still taking bookings.
With Mother's Day just around the corner, it's time to make those plans and celebrate the special lady in your life. As well as the usual flowers and chocolates, why not treat your mum to lunch out at one of these delightful venues. All of them are offering a special menu just for Sunday March 27th.
The Alverton
Truro
This Mother’s Day, treat your mum to a lovely lunch as special as she is! Enjoy three courses of award-winning Cornish cuisine with a special Mother’s Day lunch menu. Soak up the beautiful ambiance of the restaurant and enjoy exceptional service from their friendly team.
Greenbank Hotel
Falmouth
Our next location is filled to the brim with the freshest flavours of spring. This Sunday, gaze out on the ever-changing views of Falmouth harbour as you tuck into a three course lunch in the Water's Edge Restaurant. All mums will also receive a complimentary glass of fizz too.
Lanhydrock Hotel
Bodmin
This gorgeous hotel, restaurant, and fitness suite is hugely popular with both locals and visitors the whole year round. They are offering a delicious three-course menu for Mother's Day which includes a roast option as well as several others.
The Old Quay House
Hayle
The Old Quay House Inn is beautifully located on the edge of the RSPB Hayle Estuary Nature Reserve. You can sit back and relax in an idyllic pub garden or on their waterside Azura Deck and drink in the spectacular panoramic views, especially at high tide. They will be offering their traditional Sunday roast this Mother's Day, as well as a handful of specials.