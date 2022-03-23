5 gorgeous Devon hotels for a special Mother's Day lunch

Treat your mum to a delicious roast at one of these venues still taking bookings.

With Mother's Day just around the corner, it's time to make those plans and celebrate the special lady in your life. As well as the usual flowers and chocolates, why not treat your mum to lunch out at one of these delightful venues. All of them are offering a special menu just for Sunday March 27th.

The Bedford Hotel

Tavistock

Treat your Mum to a perfect Mother's Day treat, with a delicious and traditional three course Mother's Day Lunch in the heart of Tavistock. The finest seasonal Devon produce, prepared with care and presented with flair, in the warm and welcoming surroundings of The Bedford. Relax then why not make a day of it and take a stroll through The Meadows after lunch.

Book now

Cary Arms and Spa

Babbacombe Bay

Our next hotel offers a scrumptious three-course meal with choices such as 'White Chocolate & Orange Infused Crème Brûlée' and 'Ratatouille and Feta Filo Parcels'. Really show your mother how much you care with this selection, then enjoy a wander in the sun at Babbacombe Bay.

Book now

Livermead Cliff Hotel

Torquay

A four-course traditional Sunday lunch with flair is on offer at Livermead this Mother's Day. There will be live music to enjoy in the background as you enjoy each other's company, plus complimentary flowers for each mother in attendance.

Book now

Mill End Hotel

Chagford

Enjoy a special Mother’s Day Lunch at The Mill End Hotel, with 2 courses for £29 or 3 courses for £35. Both options include a delightful canapes, a tasty amuse bouche and of course a free glass of bubbly for the mothers in the group. They are also happy for you to leave your car in their car park while you take a stroll along the riverbank into Chagford and enjoy the weather.

Book now

Two Bridges Hotel

Two Bridges

Enjoy a sumptuous meal made from the finest local produce at Two Bridges award-winning Tors Restaurant. After you've finished, you can choose to relax in one of their lounges, or walk off some of that dessert with a walk on Dartmoor.

Book now