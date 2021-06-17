Published: 9:44 AM June 17, 2021

Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager, who lives in Sussex, is calling upon give-it-a-goers and baking professionals in the county to rally round and take part in Cupcake Day on June 17 and beyond to help raise vital funds to support people with dementia.

The TV chef is speaking out in support of the Alzheimer’s Society, which created the nationwide fundraising initiative as a fun and creative way for communities to do their bit for the charity. This year's efforts are especially welcomed and people can take part today and all year round.

'Coronavirus has hit people with dementia the hardest – anything the people of Sussex can do to help raise some badly-needed funds will make a difference,' says Rosemary.

'I've lived in Sussex for six years and everyone is so on it when it comes to baking charity events. They love showing what they can do and they are very charity focused. There's an amazing community spirit and everyone pulls together.'

There should be no shortage of delicious creativity. The South East has emerged as a home baking hotspot, with 25 percent of the population picking up baking as a new skill over the past 12 months, according research by Alzheimer’s Society.

Bake your own or nip to one of the many great cupcake shops in Sussex to get your hands on some bakes and show your support - Credit: Supplied by Alzheimer's Society​​​​​​​

There are several ways to take part, from dropping off goodies to your neighbours, to hosting a bake sale in your driveway, or having a socially distanced cupcake party in the garden with friends and family to inspire donations.

If you're not so confident in your baking skills, you can nip to the shops to pick up some ready-made showstoppers (the Society says they won't tell). Here are five places to get your hands on crowd-pleasing cupcakes in Sussex, handpicked by the editors at Sussex Life...





Cielo Cakery

This Brighton born and baked company knows how to make a good cupcake. Visit the Hove store to see rows upon rows of delicious cupcakes stacked high on the shelves. For the ultimate indulgence, they also do cookie sandwiches, brownies and bake at home jars. cielocakery.co.uk





Creamroll

If you like your frosting as thick as your sponge, then the delightfully decadent cupcakes at Creamroll are just the ticket. Flavours range from classics like strawberry and chocolate all the way to richer tastes like Oreo and peanut butter, with gluten-free options available. Keep an eye on the website for seasonal flavour boxes, which are sweetly decorated. creamroll.uk



READ MORE: How to make authentic banoffee pie according to its Sussex creator







The Cupcakery

Decorate your cupcakes however you like with the wonderful skills of The Cupcakery. Order a box filled with your favourites, or plump for a selection box so family and friends can indulge in their picks too. The Cupcakery can also print any picture or message onto wafer for a personal touch. thecupcakery.uk





The Crafty Cake Lady

Shimmer and shine make these cupcakes look as divine as they taste, and will look gorgeous on any table spread. Fondant toppings with special sprinkles, buttercream swirls topped with Biscoff and lemon cupcakes topped with merengue... there are plenty of delicious options to try. thecraftycakelady.co.uk



SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life magazine for the very best of the county - from food and drink to art and interiors







Hayley’s Cupcakes

Bright colours and beautiful designs are just a few of the reasons to bag a box of cupcakes from Hayley’s bakery business. Choose from a variety of intricate designs brimming character and detail. She also does magnificent cakes and brownies. instagram/hayleys_cupcakes

See the Alzheimer's Society website for fundraising resources and ways to pay in donations.