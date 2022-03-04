Is The Owl in Hawnby the perfect country pub?

The pretty pub in the handsome village of Hawnby - Credit: Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd

Chris and Jane Hannon wanted to create a blueprint for the perfect country pub and they’ve done it in Hawnby – where you can even barter your Brussels sprouts for a pint...

Chris Hannon takes a pew at The Owl - Credit: Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd

The journey to The Owl gives you a good feeling. Winding roads in this most luscious part of Bilsdale on the North York Moors are atmospheric at any time of the year – in our case moody and misty, visiting in December - but the views span the seasons – the perfect place to hole up if it’s snowy and frosty. Or, in summer, gloriously pastoral, taken in from The Owl’s super terrace.

The Owl - until recently known as The Hawnby Hotel - is a lovely honey-coloured building which takes pride of place in the neat estate village with its clusters of handsome, cared-for cottages.

The gorgeous meandering landscape view from Hawnby - Credit: Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd

You’ve got to get here by car or on foot and it'd surely be a most welcome stop if you’re tackling the Cleveland Way as it’s just off the route.

You peek through the windows to see roaring fires and step into a bar that smells of crackling wood and whispers of bonhomie. By the bar is the Barter Board – swap the produce from your garden for a decent pint of Timothy Taylor’s Landlord. Sadly, we forgot our crop of carrots this Sunday lunchtime.

This very literal version of local produce serves the ethos of The Owl well. When owners Chris and Jane Hannon set about reinventing the place in 2020, they wanted to create somewhere that welcomed locals and dog walkers as well as weekenders who love their food.

As owners of hospitality group, Coastal and Country Inns, the Hannons like to make hotels and inns that they would want to stay in themselves.

Chris has a background in food and hospitality and left the corporate world a few years back to go back to stylish basics. Jane has the magic touch when it comes to interiors. The Owl has nine bedrooms which are country chic at their contemporary best – lashings of Farrow & Ball complemented by rustic antiques, lovely linens and calming colours.

The vibe continues in the bar and restaurant where you’ll sink into weathered oak chairs, perhaps a pew laden with cushions or a nicely worn leather sofa by the fire. It’s a very comforting kind of place. The dining room is painted deep blue (F&B des Nimes I’d wager), with rich paintings on the wall and layers of textures and flickering candles everywhere.

The home-smoked charcuterie platter at The Owl - Credit: Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd

When it comes to food, your chef is James Finn and charcuterie is his game. The Owl specialises in home-smoked goodies – bacon, sausages and all manner of charcuterie. They serve up Hawnby Smokehouse specialities as a platter for dinner or lunch, and of course for a Yorkshire breakfast if you’re staying. They are in the process of sorting planning permissions to launch Hawnby Smokehouse as a business and foodie destination in the village too – and you can buy their smoked goods from the pub or online too.

‘We smoke anything we can get our hands on’, laughs Chris.

‘Salmon, duck breast, cheese, butter. We put a modern Yorkshire twist on foods perceived as European – it is about preservation and that’s as old as the hills! People think salami has to be French or Spanish – we are trying to dispell that myth.

‘We infuse venison sausage with juniper gin for example – we like playing!’

The team gets very ‘fired up’ about the suppliers they use and the welfare of animals says Chris.

‘If you are going to eat something you have to make sure it has been well looked after and the guys we use really believe in that.

‘We have great game on the doorstep and find exciting ways to put it on the menu – as well-priced specials to encourage people to try it’, adds Chris.

Menus feature a starter of homemade charcuterie at a well-priced £8 at lunch or share one at dinner for £22. There’s homemade game terrine or an irresistible Hawnby Ham with poached duck egg, creamy mustard sauce and chips – or how about the classic beef and Black Sheep Ale pie and mash? All very comforting stuff in the middle of winter – and when spring comes there’s the chance to enjoy artisan pizzas on the terrace from their pizza van.

'A modern Yorkshire twist on charcuterie', says Chris - Credit: Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd

It’s well worth a visit for Sunday lunch too – the Yorkshire puds are whoppers and meat – pork loin, rump of beef, cooked to perfection and packed with flavour.

Already going great guns as a cool and comforting place to stay, even in these difficult times for the hospitality business, long-term, Chris hopes to make Hawnby and its smokehouse a destination in its own right given its proximity to nearby foodie haunts such as Helmsley, Oldstead and Malton.

I’d bet my bunch of carrots it’ll happen.

theowlhawnby.co.uk