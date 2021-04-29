Published: 10:15 AM April 29, 2021

Southampton has placed fifth in the top 10 meat-free cities in the UK – and with the amount of choice available food wise, it's easy to see why. These are some of the best eateries in the area that serve delicious vegan meals...



Café Thrive

For nutritious and delicious food that’s easy on the wallet, this café certainly thrives in the centre. Decadent sandwiches include cashew cheese with wild mushrooms, super greens with pumpkin seed pesto and the SLT made with seitan not bacon. You can also build your own salad box with veggies and dairy free cheese. If you arrive with a bigger appetite, their juicy burgers and milkshakes will give you all the grease without the heavy meat. Or if you simply want a good quality coffee, their cups of joe are organic, Fairtrade Foundation and Rainforest Alliance approved.





Popsi’s Pizza

This award-winning eatery is a gorgeous place to sink your teeth into – their homemade dough is made in true Italian style, and they pride themselves on inclusivity, with meat, veggie and vegan options. They also offer gift vouchers, so you can treat your pizza-loving friends. Vegan highlights include their pepperoni bites which come with a house marinara sauce, the cantina pizza with roasted red peppers and nduja sauce, and the churro nuggets coated in nut sauce. Just make sure not to forget the garlic and herb dip on the side for crust dipping.





READ MORE: The best places to eat al-fresco in Hampshire

Baboo-Ji Vegetarian Kitchen

With big portions, big flavours and plant-based goodness, Baboo-Ji knows how to provide amazing curries with plenty of options. Many of their dishes can be made vegan, including the papri chaat filled with yoghurt and topped with pomegranate seeds, the biryani which is made with their house spice blend and kewra flower water, and even their sizzling brownie for when you want that sweet treat after a spicy meal. Choose small serving plates to share with friends or even just have your own dish to dive into.





Off Beet New Forest

Nestled in Sunnyside Organic Vegetable Farm is this gorgeous venue that plays with classic flavours to create dishes that excite and delight the tastebuds. Think satay fish and chips made with banana blossom, cauliflower rarebit with a white beer sauce, and king oyster ‘scallops’ with Spanish saffron infused lentils and topped with ‘chorizo’ pieces. They also have a cookery school on site so you can learn how to make your own delectable dishes, such as vegan baking, chocolate making, and even a class for children called Little Vegans.





The Art House

This creative community space is a great spot, and often has a variety of events on. Catch a bite at the café before or after one, or even just head there for their tasty fully-vegan menu. Lunch options include sausage rolls, chipotle enchiladas and middle eastern mezze with stuffed vine leaves, hummus and salad. Dinner options include large versions of the lunch menu as well as nachos grande and the voluptuous vegan nibbling patter. If you arrive on a Sunday, they have a variety of roast options and warm desserts.





SUBSCRIBE: To Hampshire Life for the best food and drink, lifestyle and travel content

Mango Thai Tapas

Fun, informal and friendly dining, this eatery is perfect for casual drinks and light bites. Most of the food is cooked fresh to order, which means they can adapt to vegan and other diets easily. Mock-duck rolls with vermicelli and mushrooms, golden fried triangles filled with vegetables, and crispy tofu are just some of the amazing tapas plates on offer. Order a few plates like them with phad Thai noodles on the side for the table, and you’re sure to be satisfied – especially so if you wash them down with a signature cocktail.





Trago Lounge

Brunch with friends is a breeze at Trago Lounge, as they have a number of vegan dishes for all appetites. Bacon rolls are a great way to start the day if grease is in order, or avocado brunch on ciabatta will revitalise you if you’re in need of greenery. They also have a full fry up with falafel, hash browns and all your favourite trimmings. More lunch options include burritos, salads and superbowls. And for coffee catch ups that deserve an extra treat, try the have carrot cake and dark chocolate torte.

