Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

10 glorious summer food hotspots in Yorkshire

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 9:12 AM August 12, 2022
Updated: 9:13 AM August 12, 2022
The Vinehouse at Helmsley Walled Garden

The Vinehouse at Helmsley Walled Garden - Credit: PollyABaldwin

From a walled gardens to fish and chips with a view - try these super summery food destinations 

Kitchen garden glory 

The Vine House Café  is within one of the restored Victorian glasshouses within Helmsley Walled Garden where brother and sister duo Sam and Mollie Chapman prepare feasts that reflect what’s growing in the veg patch. Try coffee and cake, lunch or afternoon tea or, if you’re in the mood, a gin cocktails. Helmsleywalledgarden.org.uk 

Supper with a view 

Fishbox Robin Hood's Bay 

Fishbox Robin Hood's Bay - Credit: Ceri Oakes/North York Moors National Park

Fish Box, at the top of the bank in Robin Hood’s Bay, is run by third generation fish family Fusco’s. ‘We know the trawler crew who catch the fish and where the fish are caught’ says Stuart Fusco. Fishboxwhitby.co.uk 

Casual eats  

The Meadow outdoor seating and dining at the Black Bull

The Meadow outdoor seating and dining at the Black Bull - Credit: The Black Bull

Handmade sourdough pizzas, seafood suppers cooked over coals and dishes using the best of the local larder are on the menu at the multi award-wining Black Bull at Sedbergh. Super chef Nina Matsunaga and partner James Radcliffe have opened their alfresco Stables Bar and Kitchen and Meador outdoor seating and dining area. theblackbullsedbergh.co.uk. 

Seafood & a history lesson  

At Albert’s Eatery in Whitby you can tuck into speciality fresh seafood within 
Wesley Hall. The restored building is also home to W. Hamond, the UK’s leading manufacturer and retailer of Whitby Jet jewellery. The restaurant has glass cases with huge specimens of jet by its tables. Albertseatery.co.uk 

Soak it up  

THOR’S Orangery on Parliament Street, York will stage a programme of music and live events throughout the summer plus a new slushie cocktail menu and local traders Millers Fish & Chips, York Roast Co. and Yuzu Street Food serving up food. Visityork.org/summer 

Street food  

Street food in York 

Street food in York - Credit: ACR/Visityork.org

Dine al fresco with a wide range of street food at Shambles Market Food Court in York which is proving a real foodie hotspot. Jump on York Park & Ride and First Bus. Park & Ride is the country’s biggest zero-emission fleet in the country, with an adult return ticket allowing three children under 16 to travel free. Visityork.org/summer 

Most Read

  1. 1 Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower in East Anglia
  2. 2 The incredible Cornish stone structures with an exceptional history
  3. 3 5 wild swimming spots in Cheshire
  1. 4 National Afternoon Tea Week: 10 of the best tearooms in Kent
  2. 5 The 5 best spots for wild swimming in Somerset
  3. 6 4 of the best places for open water swimming in Hampshire
  4. 7 Hoards of spider crabs on Cornish beaches are not a danger to the public
  5. 8 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Scotney Castle makes an appearance in Netflix's The Sandman
  7. 10 See inside this stunning Westonbirt home, on the market for £2.65 million

Seafood treats 

The Crab Shack is in the grounds of Raithwaite, Sandsend, short walk from the beach 

The Crab Shack is in the grounds of Raithwaite, Sandsend, short walk from the beach - Credit: Kathryn Armstrong

The Crab Shack is a new foodie pop-up at Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel with fresh-from-the-boat fish and seafood. Try traditional classics such as proper fish & chips and the freshest of crab sandwiches or Thai Crab Cakes with sesame seeds, pickled ginger, spring onion and cucumber salad with a lime mayo, or Salt & Chilli Calamari for a more contemporary twist. Raithwaitesandsend.co.uk 

Pint of perfection  

At Whitby Brewery sit in the pleasant, south-facing yard with a stunning view of the Abbey, and sample your pint in the sunshine. You can take a ‘beer tour’ round the plant; the huge, round wooden vats are in plain view, and there’s a bar at one end with six permanent beers including Jet Black, Saltwick Nab and Whitby Whaler. whitby-brewery.com 

Or vines with a view  

Holmfirth Vineyard is a grand spot to sit, sip and watch the world go by. The vineyard is budget-friendly with the basic tour and tasting costing just £10 per person. Tour the vines and enjoy a terrace lunch with gorgeous countryside views. holmfirthvineyard.com 

Scream for.... 

How do you choose? Hard Banks Ice Cream Parlour offers no less than 24 yummy flavours of its Wensleydale Ice Cream – all made from milk from locally grazed Jersey cows. The coffee shop also serves waffles, cakes, scones, toasties, milkshakes, sorbets in the converted barn between Leyburn and Hawes. wensleydale-icecream.co.uk 


Yorkshire Life
Food and Drink
Food and Drink
Yorkshire
York News
Whitby News

Don't Miss

Add a little drama to your life with a visit to Shakespeare Beach - so called because it features in King Lear 

Kent Life

There's a lovely Kent beach for every taste

Jane Maltby

Logo Icon
View of Keswick from Skiddaw

Lancashire Life | Win

Win a luxury 2-night Lake District getaway to the Skiddaw Hotel worth £500

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The award-winning MX3440V cordless lawnmower

Competitions | Win

Win the Cobra MX3440V Cordless Lawnmower

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
HarBAR Kitchen, Bar & Terrace

Cornwall Life

20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon