10 glorious summer food hotspots in Yorkshire

From a walled gardens to fish and chips with a view - try these super summery food destinations

Kitchen garden glory

The Vine House Café is within one of the restored Victorian glasshouses within Helmsley Walled Garden where brother and sister duo Sam and Mollie Chapman prepare feasts that reflect what’s growing in the veg patch. Try coffee and cake, lunch or afternoon tea or, if you’re in the mood, a gin cocktails. Helmsleywalledgarden.org.uk

Supper with a view

Fishbox Robin Hood's Bay - Credit: Ceri Oakes/North York Moors National Park

Fish Box, at the top of the bank in Robin Hood’s Bay, is run by third generation fish family Fusco’s. ‘We know the trawler crew who catch the fish and where the fish are caught’ says Stuart Fusco. Fishboxwhitby.co.uk

Casual eats

The Meadow outdoor seating and dining at the Black Bull - Credit: The Black Bull

Handmade sourdough pizzas, seafood suppers cooked over coals and dishes using the best of the local larder are on the menu at the multi award-wining Black Bull at Sedbergh. Super chef Nina Matsunaga and partner James Radcliffe have opened their alfresco Stables Bar and Kitchen and Meador outdoor seating and dining area. theblackbullsedbergh.co.uk.

Seafood & a history lesson

At Albert’s Eatery in Whitby you can tuck into speciality fresh seafood within

Wesley Hall. The restored building is also home to W. Hamond, the UK’s leading manufacturer and retailer of Whitby Jet jewellery. The restaurant has glass cases with huge specimens of jet by its tables. Albertseatery.co.uk

Soak it up

THOR’S Orangery on Parliament Street, York will stage a programme of music and live events throughout the summer plus a new slushie cocktail menu and local traders Millers Fish & Chips, York Roast Co. and Yuzu Street Food serving up food. Visityork.org/summer

Street food

Street food in York - Credit: ACR/Visityork.org

Dine al fresco with a wide range of street food at Shambles Market Food Court in York which is proving a real foodie hotspot. Jump on York Park & Ride and First Bus. Park & Ride is the country’s biggest zero-emission fleet in the country, with an adult return ticket allowing three children under 16 to travel free. Visityork.org/summer

Seafood treats

The Crab Shack is in the grounds of Raithwaite, Sandsend, short walk from the beach - Credit: Kathryn Armstrong

The Crab Shack is a new foodie pop-up at Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel with fresh-from-the-boat fish and seafood. Try traditional classics such as proper fish & chips and the freshest of crab sandwiches or Thai Crab Cakes with sesame seeds, pickled ginger, spring onion and cucumber salad with a lime mayo, or Salt & Chilli Calamari for a more contemporary twist. Raithwaitesandsend.co.uk

Pint of perfection

At Whitby Brewery sit in the pleasant, south-facing yard with a stunning view of the Abbey, and sample your pint in the sunshine. You can take a ‘beer tour’ round the plant; the huge, round wooden vats are in plain view, and there’s a bar at one end with six permanent beers including Jet Black, Saltwick Nab and Whitby Whaler. whitby-brewery.com

Or vines with a view

Holmfirth Vineyard is a grand spot to sit, sip and watch the world go by. The vineyard is budget-friendly with the basic tour and tasting costing just £10 per person. Tour the vines and enjoy a terrace lunch with gorgeous countryside views. holmfirthvineyard.com

Scream for....

How do you choose? Hard Banks Ice Cream Parlour offers no less than 24 yummy flavours of its Wensleydale Ice Cream – all made from milk from locally grazed Jersey cows. The coffee shop also serves waffles, cakes, scones, toasties, milkshakes, sorbets in the converted barn between Leyburn and Hawes. wensleydale-icecream.co.uk



