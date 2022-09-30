5 great pubs to visit in Ipswich

Ipswich is a port town packed with history, charm and great pubs. Here are 5 fantastic pubs to visit.





The Fat Cat

288 Spring Rd, Ipswich IP4 5NL

Recommended by the good pub guide 2021, The Fat Cat is a proper pub that prioritises good beer and a friendly community spirit. They have also been awarded the Ipswich Town Pub of the Year by the Ipswich and East Suffolk CAMRA a staggering 10 times and have been unbeaten for the last 7 years in a row!

www.fatcatipswich.co.uk





The Greyhound

9 Henley Rd, Ipswich IP1 3SE

The Greyhound is well known for being well stocked with beers from Southwold-based brewery Adnams and for its busy kitchen that serves up delicious home-cooked meals.

Reviews of The Greyhound also boast of the pub's convivial atmosphere and friendly staff, making it a great place to while away an evening.

www.thegreyhoundipswich.co.uk





Dove Street Inn

76 St. Helen's St, Ipswich IP4 2LH

Dove Street Inn has a great range of real ales available on tap, ciders, whiskies and more; they also serve up affordable and tasty traditional pub food. The pub is dog friendly, and kids are welcome until 7 pm.

www.facebook.com/dovestreetinn





The Woolpack

1 Tuddenham Rd, Ipswich IP4 2SH

The Woolpack is cosiness personified with its warming interior that creates a rustic pub feel. The food on offer is also tasty, and there is always plenty of it on the plate, so be sure to check out their menu and wash your hearty meal down with a fine wine or great beer.

www.facebook.com/ipswichwoolpack





The Railway Inn

Westerfield Road, Westerfield, Ipswich IP6 9AA

If you're looking for a light, airy and laid-back pub that offers tasty home-cooked meals and a wide range of beverages to suit all tastes, then The Woolpack is the place to be. The pub is also dog friendly which is also a bonus.

www.therailwaywesterfield.co.uk





