5 great pubs to visit in Ipswich
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ipswich is a port town packed with history, charm and great pubs. Here are 5 fantastic pubs to visit.
Don't forget to let us know in the comments what your favourite Ipswich pub is. Also if you think we missed a great pub, let us know so we can add it to the list!
The Fat Cat
288 Spring Rd, Ipswich IP4 5NL
Recommended by the good pub guide 2021, The Fat Cat is a proper pub that prioritises good beer and a friendly community spirit. They have also been awarded the Ipswich Town Pub of the Year by the Ipswich and East Suffolk CAMRA a staggering 10 times and have been unbeaten for the last 7 years in a row!
The Greyhound
9 Henley Rd, Ipswich IP1 3SE
Most Read
- 1 Win a Winter Weekend Escape at St. Mellion Estate
- 2 WIN £250 Gift Card to spend instore at Moss & Moor
- 3 Review: Fisherman’s Friends at The Lowry, Salford
- 4 Derbyshire woodland walk - Farley Moor near Matlock
- 5 Enter the 2022 Lancashire Life reader photo competition
- 6 Meet the Cornish witches keeping the craft alive
- 7 Win one of two pairs of cinema tickets to see the Metropolitan Opera
- 8 Royal Photographer Henry Dallal: ‘I had no idea that would be the last picture I ever took of the Queen’
- 9 10 of the best Halloween events in Cheshire
- 10 North York Moors walk - Sutton Bank and White Horse
The Greyhound is well known for being well stocked with beers from Southwold-based brewery Adnams and for its busy kitchen that serves up delicious home-cooked meals.
Reviews of The Greyhound also boast of the pub's convivial atmosphere and friendly staff, making it a great place to while away an evening.
Dove Street Inn
76 St. Helen's St, Ipswich IP4 2LH
Dove Street Inn has a great range of real ales available on tap, ciders, whiskies and more; they also serve up affordable and tasty traditional pub food. The pub is dog friendly, and kids are welcome until 7 pm.
www.facebook.com/dovestreetinn
The Woolpack
1 Tuddenham Rd, Ipswich IP4 2SH
The Woolpack is cosiness personified with its warming interior that creates a rustic pub feel. The food on offer is also tasty, and there is always plenty of it on the plate, so be sure to check out their menu and wash your hearty meal down with a fine wine or great beer.
www.facebook.com/ipswichwoolpack
The Railway Inn
Westerfield Road, Westerfield, Ipswich IP6 9AA
If you're looking for a light, airy and laid-back pub that offers tasty home-cooked meals and a wide range of beverages to suit all tastes, then The Woolpack is the place to be. The pub is also dog friendly which is also a bonus.
www.therailwaywesterfield.co.uk
Read more of the best Suffolk content:
Cosy pubs in Suffolk with great beer and open fires
5 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Suffolk coast