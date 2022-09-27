8 great pubs to visit in Southampton

Southampton is a port city packed with history, charm and great pubs. Here are 8 fantastic pubs to visit.





Dancing Man Brewery

Town Quay, Southampton SO14 2AR

The team behind the trendy Dancing Man Brewery (Mandy, Aiden and, Mr Watson the dog) have a great passion for all things beer and hospitality.

The fantastic beer garden is the perfect hangout spot during long summer evenings, and come the colder months; the cosy interior is really quite a delightful spot to fight away the winter blues.

www.dancingmanbrewery.co.uk





The Hobbit Pub

134 Bevois Valley Rd, Southampton SO14 0JZ

For fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, this pub is a must-visit, but for everyone else, the convivial ambience and cosy interior prove just as alluring.

Keep an eye on their events calendar because there are always new music performers being announced.

www.facebook.com/thehobbitpub





Pig 'N Whistle

108 Shirley Rd, Southampton SO15 3FD

The Pig 'N Whistle is a friendly family-run pub serving up delicious traditional British and Polish cuisine alongside a great selection of beverages. The atmosphere is always charming, and you can also look forward to many community-focused events.

www.facebook.com/pignwhistlepub





Duke of Wellington

36 Bugle St, Southampton SO14 2AH

Housed in a stunning historical 12th-century building, The Duke of Wellington has a truly traditional British pub feel. You can expect a wide range of delicious pub food alongside a great choice of affordable alcoholic beverages.

The pub is also close to many of the city's historical landmarks, including Southampton harbour, making it a great pitstop for locals and tourists alike.

www.thedukeatsouthampton.co.uk





The Rockstone

63 Onslow Rd, Bevois Valley, Southampton SO14 0JL

The Rockstone is a family-friendly pub that also welcomes well-behaved dogs and prides itself on community spirit; in fact, if you take a look around inside, you'll notice an abundance of art from local artists that you can purchase.

Also, according to the many stellar reviews for the pub's food, the burgers are to die for, so be sure to order one when you pop in!

www.therockstone.co.uk





The Grapes

41-43 Oxford St, Maritime Quarter, Southampton SO14 3DP

The Grapes is perhaps one of Southampton's most famous pubs due to its links with the ill-fated Titanic, for it was the local hotspot for sailors and other seafaring folk of the time.

Now you can expect a large selection of beverages, live music, and sports on tv - especially Southampton F.C., whose stadium is less than a 15 minutes walk away!

www.thegrapessouthampton.co.uk





Platform Tavern

Town Quay, Southampton SO14 2NY

Great food, beer and live music are the essential building blocks of a fantastic pub and Platform Tavern have all three in abundance. You'll also find the eclectic interior of the pub to be rather cosy or a source of infinite interest.

www.platformtavern.com





Stein Garten

For a true Bavarian experience in the heart of Southampton, there is no place quite like Stein Garten, whose interior is designed to look like a giant Bier tent.

The menu is full of tasty German food and beer, and if you're feeling brave, why not enter the Stein Dog challenge to see if you can conquer a yard-long German sausage?

www.steingartenbar.com





