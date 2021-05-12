Opinion

Enjoy some quality local food and drink amidst the backdrop of Chatsworth - Credit: Gary Wallis

In anticipation of the further easing of lockdown on May 17, we take a look at some fabulous food and drink options across the county to meet with friends and family.

The Little Shed, Ashbourne and Allestree

Take a short stroll from lovely Allestree Park to discover The Little Shed, a gorgeous tearoom founded in 2014. Feast on their new menu, put together for reopening, with treats including their popular ploughman’s platters, afternoon teas and must-try cakes. In December 2020, The Little Shed expanded to Ashbourne and the former old Ashbourne Council Offices after being fully renovated to create a light, bright, modern space. Although the tearoom is on the high street, it is close to the end of the Tissington Trail, making it a popular pitstop for walkers and cyclists. thelittleshedderbyshire.co.uk

Grasshopper Café, Hope

Opened in 2016, local and seasonal is at the heart of the menus here, with ingredients from producers like Mettrick’s Butchers in Glossop and a raft of local brewers. Popular with everyone from students to cyclists – and known for their packed-with-taste grilled cheese sandwiches, you can sip on speciality grade coffee. Next month sees Grasshopper’s popular wood fires pizza nights return in their lovely courtyard garden, the perfect spot to take time out. It has gorgeous views of Win Hill and this cosy café is also a stone’s throw from some of the best scenery the county has to offer. grasshoppercafe.co.uk

Hassop Station Cafe, Monsal Trail

Just a short distance from the scenic Monsal Trail. Their characterful café is located on a peaceful, traffic-free route on the former Bakewell to Chee Dale Railway Line. Due to its proximity to the trail, this café in the former station building is a very popular spot with walkers, cyclists and horse riders seeking out seasonal treats. You’re surrounding by gorgeous countryside so pick a spot on the sun terrace or the large outdoor covered seating areas. hassopstation.co.uk

Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop Café

It is no surprise that a café on the glorious Chatsworth estate would have fantastic views. A place that celebrates local produce through its menus, you can expect Chatsworth honey muesli or Derbyshire Oatcakes with cheese and bacon for breakfast, pies, pudding and platters for brunch or lunch or, for a special treat, there is a decadent afternoon tea. All this while overlooking sweeping views of the Chatsworth Estate. Could it get any better? Chatsworth.org

The George at Alstonefield, near Ashbourne

This Michelin-recognised restaurant uses wild produce and local ingredients to create perfect plates. The award-winning 18th century inn, owned by Graham and Siobhan Penrose-Johnson since 2017, has its own kitchen garden and a restaurant in the perfect picturesque spot for relaxed fine dining in the tranquil scenery of the White Peak. This summer, the restaurant will be ready for the ramblers, eager to rest their weary feet, along with the village cricket team who frequent the tables outside. Graham and Siobhan will also be reinstating their much-loved supper clubs, serving a menu which celebrates their passion for using local, wild and sustainable ingredients. thegeorgeatalstonefield.com



