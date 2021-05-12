Published: 4:15 PM May 12, 2021





Mediterranean-inspired interiors at Amelie restaurant in Porthleven, Cornwall. - Credit: Faydit Photography

Amelies, Porthleven

After a fire and closures due to the pandemic, this popular Porthleven eaterie sits on the famous harbour is as new.

It underwent a full refurbishment following a kitchen fire in October 2019 and had a short-lived reopening during the pandemic. Expect a family-friendly atmosphere in its beautiful new interiors in which to enjoy their Mediterranean-style menu.

The menu includes whole-baked fish and mussels, pizzas, small plates and sharing platters, and decadent desserts - all made using locally sourced ingredients and freshly-caught Cornish seafood. Music has also been added to the menu - a baby grand piano in the bar area will entertain.



Scallops served a The Cove, Maenporth - Credit: simonburtphotography.com

The Cove, Falmouth

Michael Caines has arrived in Cornwall – with two new restaurants: The Cove Maenporth and the former Rick Stein Restaurant in Porthleven.

The Cove Restaurant and Bar in Maenporth, opened days before it was forced to close for lockdown in March 2020. Set to open on May 17, the new menu will change with the seasons in order to maximise the local produce on offer, he says. ‘Businesses don’t work unless you keep them fresh and exciting, and my job is to be the innovator and creator, and motivator,’ he says. ‘I’m absolutely passionate about what I do and ultimately, every day I see customers enjoying the food and leaving happy is a proud moment for me.’

The tasting menu of six courses features scallop ceviche, chicken and leek terrine, roast cod and fillet of Philip Warrens beef. There’s also a vegetarian and vegan tasting menus. If posh nosh isn’t your thing, The Cove also serves breakfasts, brunches and burgers.

Nathan Outlaw - Credit: outlaws.co.uk

Outlaw's New Road

The two-Michelin-starred seafood restaurant run by Nathan Outlaw makes the list as it has undergone significant changes – with a new name, a new look and new menu with new price points.

The opening of Outlaw’s New Road has been a long-held desire of Nathan, who wanted to bring more affordable fine dining. ‘It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time it’s a shame all these great ingredients weren’t available to a larger audience especially people,’ he told Cornwall Life. ‘Covid 19 helped me to make that decision because it seems like that’s the right time to start something new.’

In the latest round of awards, he has retained his Michelin star, as has his Outlaw's Fish Kitchen in Padstow. The menu includes a set seafood menu at £80 per person.

Emily Scott Food - Credit: Beth Druce

Emily Scott Food, Watergate Bay

First opened as a temporary pop-up restaurant in the former Fifteen restaurant overlooking Watergate Bay, Emily has brought her meticulously-sourced local ingredients; a stripped back and simple seafood and plant-based menu to the area for good.

Emily Scott Food serves up small bites of Coombeshead Farm bread with sea salt butter and whipped cod’s roe. There’s Cornish crab on the meny and scallops roasted in their shell, truffle butter.

‘I cook with the ebb and the flow of the seasons going naturally with what nature has to offer at its best,’ she tells Cornwall Life.

The Longstore Truro opens 17 May - Credit: thelongstore.co.uk

The Longstore, Truro

The team behind Cornwall’s popular steaks and seafood restaurant in Charlestown opens its second restaurant in Truro on 17 May. Expect a ‘locally sourced, big on flavour’ philosophy,’ say its owners.

The restaurant will specialise in dry-aged steaks & flavoursome fish dishes as well as an extensive cocktail offering from the bar.

Spanning three floors - including an intimate private dining room, the Georgian townhouse has been extensively renovated.

Diners can expect flavoursome starters including chargrilled flat iron steak bruschetta, punchy house made ‘Nduja risotto & fresh and vibrant peach burrata with shaved fennel. Mains of course revolve around Cornish steak including impressive big cuts ranging from 18oz sirloins to 40oz+ tomahawk ribeye and seafood dishes including crab and squid ink linguine as well as whole fish options.

