Review: The Pine Marten, Harrogate
- Credit: The Pine Marten
One of Harrogate's most beloved country pubs has undergone an extensive refurbishment.
Taking inspiration from some of the country's most glamorous dining destinations, The Pine Marten has transformed itself with a spectacular new look. While still maintaining its traditional charm of panelled walls and open fireplaces, the decor has been injected with a dose of fun and intrigue - with hidden surprises around every corner. It's clear to see every inch has been thought about, from the dreamy marbled ceilings to the vibrant neon artwork and art deco inspired bar.
With numerous seating areas, each with its own unique personality, there's something here to suit everyone. The overall theme is that of luxury achieved with a colour palette of blush pinks, golds, teals and deep browns, along with elegantly crafted furniture and atmospheric lighting.
One thing that remains the same is the service - the team couldn't be more attentive or knowledgeable if they tried. And not to mention patient! The new menu has so many fantastic options on it you'll keep asking them to pop back in a couple of minutes as you deliberate over which dish to choose. Expect exciting fresh flavours inspired by modern world-food trends with something to suit all tastes.
Classic favourites such as burgers and comfort food still feature on the new menu - perfect after a long walk through the Pinewoods - but delicious Asian-inspired dishes now appear, too. Our favourite had to be the Crispy Duck Bao Bun, but the King Oyster Mushrooms with a miso and chilli glaze also caught our eye.
A selection of seasonal cocktails has also been introduced which match the decor perfectly. There's also an extensive wine list for you to delve into and a great range of delicious G&Ts, craft beers and ciders.
One thing we must say, however, is that you mustn't leave here without sampling the dessert menu. If you indulged in the 16oz chateaubriand and you're feeling a little full, then maybe opt for a Mini Dessert and Hot Drink so you can enjoy a taste of one of the tantalising desserts on offer. If you're feeling up to it though, we seriously recommend the Chocolate Orange Melting Bomb . . it does not disappoint, and neither does The Pine Marten.
Most Read
- 1 22 places in England to visit in 2022
- 2 Win a unique candles and country house prize
- 3 Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset
- 4 Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius
- 5 8 ways to a greener, more sustainable Cotswold home
- 6 Norfolk man behind BBC's 'Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing'
- 7 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
- 8 Win a relaxing spa stay for two at The QHotels Collection
- 9 Celebrity Devon Lord is star of ITV show revealing aristocrats' secrets
- 10 20 of the best restaurants in Essex
Otley Road, Harrogate, HG3 1UE