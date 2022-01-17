Romantic dining in Cheshire for Valentine's Day

Is your romantic side a little rusty? Are you in the dog house, again? Richard Dash and Jamie Carter may have the solution. Whether you’re a hopeful, hopeless or plain rubbish romantic these romantic dining spots in Cheshire are sure to score like Cupid’s arrow.

Churches Mansion

Oysters for love - Credit: Churches Mansions

For ultimate romantic indulgence, Churches Mansion in Nantwich is your first port of call. Set in a 16th century Tudor mansion with exquisite decor, original features and moody lighting it’s perfect for intimate dining. Not only does the building have the most romantic atmosphere it also serves a very well-known aphrodisiac - oysters. Lots of them! If that’s not enough to tempt you, they have vintage wines, champagnes and English sparkling wines that will be sure to get you in the good books. You can expect a high level of service with attention to the finer details yet all at an affordable price, with their brand-new set menu.

@churchesmansion | churchesmansion.co.uk

The Copper Room

Romantic dining at The Copper Room, in Macclesfield - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Macclesfield’s newest relaxed fine dining restaurant, The Copper Room is a setting where even the most romantically challenged will feel a tug on the heartstrings, even if it is just for their delicious food. By day the restaurant is flooded with natural light illuminating the building’s history, but it’s at night where the romantic affair by candlelight will play out. As you ascend the grand red-carpeted staircase you cannot help but feel the love. Owners Amy and Rick are there to give you the warmest welcome. In their eyes everyone is a VIP. To add to your dining experience, they have a selection of the finest wines around which are expertly paired with each course. So, if you’re looking for the VIP treatment and a set menu that’s accessible to all, this is the place to choose.

@copperroomrestaurant | thecopperroom.uk

Lilac Cottage

The way to anybody's heart... Beautiful and delicious, at Lilac Cottage in Prestbury - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

If you’re looking for something a little more lively but still want to capture the air of romance, then take a trip to Lilac Cottage in Prestbury. From 11-14 February they are running a special Valentine’s offer - choose between tapas dinner for two or steak dinner for two. Either way, they both come with a bottle of wine, so bottoms up!

It’s no secret that we are fans of Lilac Cottage. Not only do they produce homemade and authentic tapas and Mezze but they really know how to have a good time. The atmosphere is electric on a weekend. Live music and a local crowd that love letting loose and having fun really bring this place to life.

@lilaccottageprestbury | lilaccottageprestbury.com

The Roebuck Inn

Dine fine then sleep in style at The Roebuck - Credit: The Roebuck Inn

The Roebuck is an award-winning inn situated in the leafy village of Mobberley. It is a Grade II listed building dating back to 1708 and is the oldest inn in the village. In 2016 Mary Mclaughlin and Tim Bird acquired it and restored it over an 18-month period, basing their restoration on a ‘petit hotel and bistro’ feel within a classic English inn. With six rustic boutique bedrooms, terraces and tiered gardens, intimate bar and ‘neighbourhood’ bistro it has everything you need for the perfect escape this Valentine's Day. They even have a Valentine's Day menu and special offers running on their rooms. You’ll definitely earn brownie points for bringing your other half here for an evening of romance.

@roebuckinnmobb | roebuckinnmobberley.co.uk