Win a £150 meal at the Rusty Bull Restaurant in Yorkshire

The Rusty Bull sits in the heart of the Pennines and Peak District, in between The Holme Valley and The Colne Valley with open countryside and beautiful views.

Built on the foundation of Hinchliffe Farm Shop’s incredible 90-year heritage, The Rusty Bull Restaurant brings the passion, knowledge and care that has been the driving force throughout those years to deliver a restaurant that exudes character and charm with a delectable food experience. You can choose to eat inside our modern restaurant, or al fresco on the terrace to take in the beautiful views.

The new evening menu showcases sumptuous classic dishes, such as award-winning Hinchliffe steaks, as well as small plates to share and bistro style dishes, such as 24hr braised pig cheek & beetroot gnocchi or miso glazed halibut, teriyaki greens.

Perfect for a lunch or an evening with family and friends. Inspired by the quality produce of Hinchliffe’s Farm Shop, which is housed next door, as well as taste influences from around the globe, they offer a relaxed and informal dining experience.

Children are most welcome too, with a new and improved children’s menu.

therustybull.co.uk

For your chance to win £150 voucher for The Rusty Bull Restaurant simply answer the following question in the form below