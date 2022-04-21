Harpenden pub named county winner in National Pub & Bar Awards

Close to 100 pubs and bars across the UK have been celebrated by the 94th National Pub & Bar Awards, with The Silver Cup, in Harpenden named Hertfordshire County Winner.

The Silver Cup, which also has accommodation, dates back to 1838, and has been a part of Harpenden village life since.

The building retains much of it's old charm, while the kitchen plates up modern, seasonal riffs on British pub classics.

Thursday through to Saturday, The Silver Cup offers a set five-course menu serving up the likes of langoustine and scallop tartare with turnip, apple and horseradish; salt marsh lamb with aubergine, black garlic and burnt lettuce; and pig cheek and wild mushroom ragu with wet polenta.

The pub also has an a la carte menu, and prepares a Sunday lunch, as well as hosting a steak night on the last Wednesday of every month where diners can feast on sharing steak, butchered in-house.

The award's grand final takes place on Wednesday, June 22, when 15 Regional Winners will be picked from the County Winners, as well as the venue named overall national Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex 2021.

Address: 5 St Albans Road, Harpenden AL5 2JF

Website: thesilvercup.co.uk



