Published: 8:44 AM September 2, 2021

With its beautiful beaches, wide tree-lined boulevards and holiday feel, Southport is packed with great places to eat and drink. Whether you’re looking for a long leisurely meal, out a quick bite at one of the many new pop-up restaurants and stalls, you’re spoilt for choice for breakfast, lunch, dinner.

Inspired by European style food markets that have been adopted across the UK, the new Southport Market is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am until late, with food from around the world - Greek, Canadian, Mexican and Italian. Independent traders cover a variety of cuisines from around the world, and are joined by a feature bar.

Once night falls, try out gin bars, whiskey bars, speakeasy bars, or just a food traditional seaside pub, here’s just a selection of places to try the resort’s brilliant food and drink offer this Autumn.

Auberge Brasserie on Seabank Road in Southport town centre - Credit: Southport BID

Auberge

This taste of France on Seabank Road, is a huge local favourite, which has expanded its empire with nearby bars Sacre Bleu and Le Grog.

1 - 3 Seabank Road, PR9 0EW

www.aubergebrasserie.co.uk

Delicious food at Grill Hunters on Lord Street in Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Grill Hunters

Grill Hunters opened on Lord Street (opposite The Carlton) last year. The owners completely reformed the old Pound Bakery premises at 199-201 Lord Street, opposite The Carlton, last year thanks to substantial investment. They specialise in Romanian favourites such as cabbage rolls with polenta and pork strew.

199-201 Lord Street, PR8 1PF

www.thegrillhunters.co.uk

Chicken Biryani at Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar on Lord Street in Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar

The Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar on Lord Street has a whole host of different foods to try, such as: Nepal’s National Dish - Lamb Momo, Lamb Saag, Jhaneko Daal, and much more besides.

665 Lord St, PR9 0AW

www.greathimalayasrestaurant.co.uk

Food at Trattoria 51 on the Promenade in Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Trattoria 51

This Italian haven on the Promenade, famous for its excellent seafood and home-cooked pizza and pasta has proved so successful, the business has now expanded with two additional venues in Liverpool city centre.

51 The Promenade, PR9 0DX

trattoria51.com

The famous calzone at Volare on Lord Street - Credit: FB @Volaresouthport

Volare

Another taste of Italy, this time on Lord Street Volare serves a great range of authentic, home-made dishes and has recently opened Deli Volare next door for takeaway dishes and lighter bites.

613 Lord Street, PR9 0AN

www.italianrestaurantsouthport.co.uk

Food at Kalash Divine Indian on Lord Street in Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Kalash Divine Indian

Serving up starters, vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries and a good choir of main courses, to our masterfully created desserts with their delicious sweet flavours on Lord Street celebrates the renaissance of Indian cuisine in this region of the world.

1 - 5, Lord St,PR8 1RP

www.kalash.co.uk

Cake selection boxes at the Nata Factory on Eastbank Street in Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Nata Factory

The queues outside the Nata Factory on Eastbank Street are a good indicator that the traditional Portuguese family recipes served here are well worth trying. Join the line and grab a pastel de nata - a heavenly custard tart - and great coffee.

2 Eastbank St, PR8 1DW

www.facebook.com/natafactorysouthport

Chicken Pad Thai at Samsara Jack on Eastbank Street in Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Samsara Jack

Samsara Jack’s on Eastbank Street provides home-cooked Thai food, with options to eat in, takeaway or shop for Thai products and fresh exotic vegetables.

66 Eastbank St, PR8 1ES

www.facebook.com/samsarajack1

Lings on Kings, Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Lings on Kings

This King Street favourite won over a whole host of new fans during the pandemic with their Superhero Sunday initiative. A restaurant with true community spirit and delicious food, they offer modern Chinese cuisine.

52 King St, PR8 1JX

lingsonkings.com

Food at Tik Taco in Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Tik Taco

This Coronation Walk pop up taco restaurant opened in January 2021, serving locally sourced fresh, vibrant authentic Mexican flavours, with a great range of tacos, burritos, desserts and drinks. Churros are a speciality.

5 Coronation Walk, PR8 1RD

tiktacos.co.uk

The Allotment in Birkdale Village in Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Allotment

Previously you had to head out of town to Birkdale Village for big, bold American-inspired dishes, with plenty of family favourites, but now Allotment has come to unit 10 of Southport Market. They pride themselves in only using local suppliers which ensures all dishes are seasonal, sustainable and fresh.

29 Liverpool Rd, Birkdale, PR8 4AG

www.facebook.com/AllotmentBirkdale

Ra Bar on Lord Street, Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Ra

This elegant Lord Street bar and restaurant follows in the finest tradition of Southport coffee houses and cafes, boasting a warm and relaxed atmosphere with great drinks selection and breakfast /lunch menu / mezzah served daily.

645 - 647 Lord Street PR9 0AW Southport

www.facebook.com/RASouthport

Crete Greek Taverna - Credit: FB @Cretegreektaverna

Crete Greek Taverna

This Gordon Street eatery is one of Southport’s best-kept secrets, offering traditional Greek food in a warm family atmosphere.

20a Gordon Street, PR9 0BG

cretegreektaverna.co.uk

Turkish Delight on Coronation Walk in Southport - Credit: Southport BID

Turkish Delight

This Southport favourite on Coronation Walk has been serving up the best homemade kebabs since 1995. The venue has been a firm favourite among local people for many years.

9 Coronation Walk, PR8 1RD

Poutine from Down And Oot in Southport Market - Credit: Southport BID

Down and Oot

Check out this Canadian-inspired pop up at Southport Market this year. Enjoy sizzling Canadian premium steaks and discover poutine, the Canadian national dish which is chips, cheese and gravy with a selection of toppings. Guests can also enjoy a selection of Canadian breakfasts and hot sandwiches.

Southport Market, PR8 1LA

www.facebook.com/Down-Oot-112511584426686

