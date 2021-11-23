Stylish new bar opens in Wells, Somerset

Bishop's Eye is a fabulous new wine bar, café, restaurant and wine shop, which has opened in Somerset's small city, says Andrea Cowan.

The new business is housed within the medieval Bishop’s Eye in the Market Place.

The three-story garde two listed building is steeped in history. Built by Bishop Bekynton in 1460 it forms the gateway through to the Bishop’s Palace. It has been a hat shop, an antique shop, a private home and a fashion shop. Now it is set to become the go-to place for wine, cheese and charcuterie.

‘We started trading on 4th July 2020. It has been a roller coaster,’ says co-owner Louis Agabani. ‘There will always be challenges, and we just have to be creative when facing them.’

The outside space has proved invaluable, but once the doors were properly open, Bishop’s Eye came into its own. It has been lovingly restored, with striking interiors by Somerset designer, Simon Ledson. One of the most unusual features, the original long drop, has been transformed into a cosy space for two on the first floor. The walls provide a gallery space for local artists.

The food is a joy with a focus on sharing platters of smoked fish, pates, charcuterie and local cheese. ‘We work very hard to source locally,’ continues Louis. ‘Our cheeses are from Longman's which is only seven miles away. Our coffee is roasted in Bristol. One of our best-selling rose wines is made by Wells based Pink & Co.’ For winter, seasonal wines, warming stews and soups have been added to the menu.

The sharing platter at The Bishop's Eye - Credit: Bishop's Eye

With the interesting selection of wine and gin, the retail side is ever-growing. And with Bishop’s Eye Hampers and gift vouchers in the offing, this is a top Christmas shopping destination as well as a place to refuel.