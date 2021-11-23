Magazines Subscribe Black Friday Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

Stylish new bar opens in Wells, Somerset

person

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 12:24 PM November 23, 2021
Bishop's Eye has recently opened in the city

Bishop's Eye has recently opened in the city - Credit: Bishop’s Eye

Bishop's Eye is a fabulous new wine bar, café, restaurant and wine shop, which has opened in Somerset's small city, says Andrea Cowan.

The new business is housed within the medieval Bishop’s Eye in the Market Place.

The three-story garde two listed building is steeped in history. Built by Bishop Bekynton in 1460 it forms the gateway through to the Bishop’s Palace. It has been a hat shop, an antique shop, a private home and a fashion shop. Now it is set to become the go-to place for wine, cheese and charcuterie. 

‘We started trading on 4th July 2020. It has been a roller coaster,’ says co-owner Louis Agabani. ‘There will always be challenges, and we just have to be creative when facing them.’

The outside space has proved invaluable, but once the doors were properly open, Bishop’s Eye came into its own. It has been lovingly restored, with striking interiors by Somerset designer, Simon Ledson. One of the most unusual features, the original long drop, has been transformed into a cosy space for two on the first floor. The walls provide a gallery space for local artists.

The food is a joy with a focus on sharing platters of smoked fish, pates, charcuterie and local cheese. ‘We work very hard to source locally,’ continues Louis. ‘Our cheeses are from Longman's which is only seven miles away. Our coffee is roasted in Bristol. One of our best-selling rose wines is made by Wells based Pink & Co.’ For winter, seasonal wines, warming stews and soups have been added to the menu.

The sharing platter at The Bishop's Eye, Wells

The sharing platter at The Bishop's Eye - Credit: Bishop's Eye

With the interesting selection of wine and gin, the retail side is ever-growing. And with Bishop’s Eye Hampers and gift vouchers in the offing, this is a top Christmas shopping destination as well as a place to refuel.  

Most Read

  1. 1 10 of the best restaurants in Liverpool
  2. 2 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
  3. 3 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
  1. 4 WIN £250 worth of Christmas food and drink
  2. 5 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
  3. 6 Christmas in Hertfordshire 2021: Top festive markets
  4. 7 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
  5. 8 3 great places to see illuminated Devon Christmas gardens
  6. 9 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
  7. 10 10 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Derbyshire
Somerset Life
Food and Drink
Somerset News
Wells News

Don't Miss

Win the Wharfside Wines Festive Mix

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a festive selection of drinks from Wharfside Wines

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
Alan Barnes and Diane Holgate with Hayley Mills filming Whistle Down the Wind in Downham in 1961

Lancashire Life

What happened to the child stars of Whistle Down the Wind?

Paul Mackenzie

Logo Icon
Noddy Holder MBE

Cheshire Life

Slade star's wife gets two-book deal – without trading on her famous name

Joanne Goodwin

Author Picture Icon
A Christmas tree is surrounded by brightly stalls lighting up the dark cobble stones.

Norfolk Magazine

The 15 best Christmas markets in Norfolk 2021

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon