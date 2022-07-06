5 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Suffolk coast
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Whether you're having a family day at the beach or just looking for a good old cup of tea by the sea, these Afternoon Teas on the Suffolk coast will certainly hit the spot.
Flying Fifteens
Settle down to an extravagant afternoon tea with great views over the Lowestoft's South Beach at the Flying Fifteens tearoom. The afternoon tea menu price starts at £18.95 pp for the traditional afternoon tea. Booking ahead is essential and afternoon tea is available for a minimum of 2 people.
Where: 19A Esplanade, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 0QG
More information: www.facebook.com/theflyingfifteens
Tiptree Tea Room at Southwold
This pretty tea room is nestled on the bustling Southwold high street and is a welcoming spot to sit down and relax after a busy day exploring the famous seaside town. Tiptree Tea Room's afternoon tea menu starts at £7.50 for a cream tea for one and offers a traditional afternoon tea for two as well as a bubbly version too.
Tiptree Southwold is a less than 5-minute walk to Southwold Beach, one of Suffolk's Blue Flag beaches for 2022.
Where: 70 High St, Southwold, Suffolk IP18 6DN
More information: www.tiptree.com/tiptree-tea-room-at-southwold
Flora Tea Rooms
Using local ingredients to muster up a delicious afternoon tea, Flora Tea Rooms is undoubtedly the perfect spot for a coastal afternoon tea as it is literally right on the edge of Dunwich Beach. Booking 24 hours ahead is essential.
Where: Beach Rd, Dunwich, Saxmundham, Suffolk IP17 3EN
More information: www.floratearoomsdunwich.co.uk/afternoon-tea
The Chocolate Teapot
After a highly successful pop-up shop last year, mother and daughter duo Sarah and Lucy have made The Chocolate Teapot a permanent fixture on the Aldeburgh High Street. Their afternoon tea offering comes with a little french twist as you have the option to add Crémant de Bourgogne (a sparkling wine), and you can also choose from a selection of stunning cakes and macarons.
The Chocolate Teapot is a less than 2-minute walk to Aldeburgh Beach.
Where: 110 High St, Aldeburgh, Suffolk IP15 5AB
More information: www.chocolateteapot.co.uk
The Fludyers Hotel
Housed in an extraordinarily pretty Edwardian-era building, the Fludyers Hotel is right on the seafront and offers a delectable afternoon tea menu sure to make your tastebuds water. Booking 48 hours ahead is essential.
Afterwards, enjoy a stroll along Felixstowe Beach, one of Suffolk's Blue Flag beaches, for 2022.
Where: Undercliff Rd E, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 7LU
More information: www.thefludyers.co.uk/restaurant
