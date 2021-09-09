Published: 5:18 PM September 9, 2021

To mark National Hospitality Day on September 18, we asked a selection of top chefs in Sussex to share their favourite places at which to eat and drink in the county...

Mark Wadsworth

Chef-owner of Due South in Brighton

'It’s good to get out of Brighton when I can, and I like to go to The Shepherd & Dog pub in Fulking for lunch and a walk over Devil’s Dyke. It’s a proper pub with about 10 beers on tap and 30 whiskies and the food is great.'

Will Devlin launched The Curlew in Bodiam just before the first lockdown of 2020 - Credit: Food Story Media

Will Devlin

Chef-owner of The Curlew in Bodiam

'We’re big fans of the natural and biodynamic wines that Ben Walgate is producing at Tillingham, near Rye, and the restaurant, headed up by Tom Ryalls, is excellent.

At Tillingham, in Peasmarsh, you can sample the produce of the farm and the local area - Credit: Andrew Hayes-Watkins



'Tillingham has the same values and ethos as us and is spearheading a really exciting time in English winemaking. Their pizzas in the barn outside are really good, too.'



Sussex chef Ian Dowding co-created one of the world's much-loved desserts in 1972: banoffee pie - Credit: Supplied by Ian Dowding

Ian Dowding

Founding chef of The Hungry Monk in Jevington where he co-created the banoffee pie

'We like the atmosphere and simple French cuisine of the Hotel du Vin in Brighton and the seafood at Webbe's in Rye.

Ceviche of scallops with avocado puree and squid ink wafer - a dish from Webbe’s at the Fish Café in Rye - Credit: Webbe’s at the Fish Café in Rye



For good pub food we tend to head for The Gun at Gun Hill near Chiddingly. Now that restaurants and pubs can open again it makes you realise how much we took for granted.'



Chef Day Radley - Credit: © The Vegan Chef School

Day Radley,

Founder of The Vegan Chef School

'I love to eat at the vegan food stall Flux Vegan at Horsham market on Thursdays and Saturdays. They make the most delicious tacos, loaded fries, chilli and pancake stacks. Their food is big on flavour, which is exactly what I like. The menu changes regularly so I never get bored of eating there.'

Tim Kensett, Head Chef at The Star, Alfriston - Credit: Supplied by Tim Kensett

Tim Kensett

Head chef at The Star in Alfriston

'Being a newbie to East Sussex, I don’t have any go-to places as of yet, but I am certainly looking forward to finding some in the not-too-distant future. My favourite Sussex delicacy? From a gluttonous savoury angle, any suet pudding filled with slow cooked deliciousness is a winner in my eyes. The last year has been incredibly tough for all of us, and the hospitality industry has suffered more than most, I feel. When I do get the chance to explore the county outside of work, I feel it’s my duty to frequent local restaurants, pubs and hotels to support their ongoing efforts to overcome the recent hardships.'

National Hospitality Day 2021 in Sussex

Help your favourite places to eat, drink and stay in the county to get back on their feet by taking part in this dedicated day on September 18, which is raising awareness of the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry. Participating pubs, restaurants, hotels and bars will be pulling out all the stops to welcome you by hosting special events, from quizzes to open mic nights. Funds raised will go to leading charities that offer vital support those who've been the hardest hit. To find out more, see nationalhospitalityday.org.uk