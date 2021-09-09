Hospitality Day 2021: Top chefs reveal their favourite Sussex restaurants
To mark National Hospitality Day on September 18, we asked a selection of top chefs in Sussex to share their favourite places at which to eat and drink in the county...
Mark Wadsworth
Chef-owner of Due South in Brighton
duesouthrestaurant.com
'It’s good to get out of Brighton when I can, and I like to go to The Shepherd & Dog pub in Fulking for lunch and a walk over Devil’s Dyke. It’s a proper pub with about 10 beers on tap and 30 whiskies and the food is great.'
Will Devlin
Chef-owner of The Curlew in Bodiam
thecurlew.restaurant
'We’re big fans of the natural and biodynamic wines that Ben Walgate is producing at Tillingham, near Rye, and the restaurant, headed up by Tom Ryalls, is excellent.
'Tillingham has the same values and ethos as us and is spearheading a really exciting time in English winemaking. Their pizzas in the barn outside are really good, too.'
Ian Dowding
Founding chef of The Hungry Monk in Jevington where he co-created the banoffee pie
'We like the atmosphere and simple French cuisine of the Hotel du Vin in Brighton and the seafood at Webbe's in Rye.
For good pub food we tend to head for The Gun at Gun Hill near Chiddingly. Now that restaurants and pubs can open again it makes you realise how much we took for granted.'
Day Radley,
Founder of The Vegan Chef School
theveganchefschool.com
'I love to eat at the vegan food stall Flux Vegan at Horsham market on Thursdays and Saturdays. They make the most delicious tacos, loaded fries, chilli and pancake stacks. Their food is big on flavour, which is exactly what I like. The menu changes regularly so I never get bored of eating there.'
Tim Kensett
Head chef at The Star in Alfriston
thepolizzicollection.com/the-star
'Being a newbie to East Sussex, I don’t have any go-to places as of yet, but I am certainly looking forward to finding some in the not-too-distant future. My favourite Sussex delicacy? From a gluttonous savoury angle, any suet pudding filled with slow cooked deliciousness is a winner in my eyes. The last year has been incredibly tough for all of us, and the hospitality industry has suffered more than most, I feel. When I do get the chance to explore the county outside of work, I feel it’s my duty to frequent local restaurants, pubs and hotels to support their ongoing efforts to overcome the recent hardships.'
National Hospitality Day 2021 in Sussex
Help your favourite places to eat, drink and stay in the county to get back on their feet by taking part in this dedicated day on September 18, which is raising awareness of the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry. Participating pubs, restaurants, hotels and bars will be pulling out all the stops to welcome you by hosting special events, from quizzes to open mic nights. Funds raised will go to leading charities that offer vital support those who've been the hardest hit. To find out more, see nationalhospitalityday.org.uk