Sussex pubs with beer gardens to visit this summer

Published: 8:00 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 8:21 AM April 13, 2021

An afternoon or bank holiday spent in a pub beer garden is a true delight of British life. A few of our favourites are here. Here’s hoping for a blistering summer…

You can't beat a relaxing afternoon or evening under the sun with a cold drink in hand. Couple that with a stunning view and walks nearby make a perfect outing. Here we round up some of the best Sussex pubs with beer gardens.

The Griffin

Fletching, Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 3SS

A beautiful country pub with a vast and sweeping beer garden where you can drink one (or two) of their twenty available wines and real local ale with views of Sheffield Park.

thegriffininn.co.uk

The Ram Inn

The St, Lewes BN8 6NS

Sit among the fruit trees in their newly refurbished beautiful walled garden, perhaps after enjoying an invigorating walk up Firle Beacon. There's an outside bar too, and it's just a short walk to the local cricket ground.

raminn.co.uk

The Tiger Inn

The Green, East Dean, Eastbourne BN20 0DA

This picturesque, quintessentially English local inn is right on the village green, and customers can take their pint out and flop on the grass. Just a stone's throw from Beachy Head.

www.beachyhead.org.uk

Shepherd & Dog

The St, Fulking, Henfield BN5 9LU

Located at the foot of Devil's Dyke, this pub with a sprawling beer garden and its tinkling stream is the perfect stop on a warm day, especially with a garden bar and musical entertainment during the summer.

shepherdanddogpub.co.uk

Brighton Music Hall

Kings Road Arches, 127, Brighton BN1 2FN

It's all about location at this Brighton beachfront bar, which boasts a real carnival atmosphere in the summer as musicians perform outside for the punters. Can get extremely busy in warm weather.

brightonmusichall.co.uk

The Crab & Lobster

Mill Ln, Sidlesham, Chichester PO20 7NB

Local fare is the name of the game here, with Selsey fishermen, dairy farmers and beekeepers all contributing to the excellent menu. Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve is on the doorstep.

www.crab-lobster.co.uk

The Seal

6 Hillfield Rd, Selsey, Chichester PO20 0JX

Boasting an impressively large beer garden, the food here is both brilliant and reasonably priced. A traditional, family-run pub, there's a wide range of local ales on offer, as well as plenty of space for children to run around.

www.the-seal.com

The Anchor Bleu

High St, Bosham, Chichester PO18 8LS

A traditional harbourside pub. Walk and cycle from here, and then come back for real ale, great food and a dog-friendly place to put your feet up. As popular with locals as it is with visitors thanks to the service on offer.

www.anchorbleu.co.uk

The Bridge Inn

87 High St, Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 5DE

Admire the Adur and watch the boats go by as you enjoy a local ale. Pub grub done well is the order of the day, and children and dogs are both equally welcomed by the smiley staff.

www.thebridgeinnshoreham.co.uk

The Countryman Inn

Countryman Ln, Horsham RH13 8PZ

It's always bustling in this pub - located just north of Ashington - because the food is delicious, the spacious garden is fab, and the service is never slow.

www.countrymanshipley.co.uk

The Bull

Goring Street, Worthing BN12 5AR

This pub - located next to Goring Cricket Club - may be blessed with original fireplaces and beams, but its beer garden is ample and a perfect stop after a walk along Ilex Way.

https://www.chefandbrewer.com/pubs/west-sussex/bull

