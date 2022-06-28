Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
10 of the best pubs to visit in Hampshire

Hampshire Life

Published: 2:06 PM June 28, 2022
The Square Brewery in Petersfield, Hampshire

The Square Brewery in Petersfield - Credit: wwwuppertal / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Hampshire is blessed with some fantastic pubs serving up delightful, locally sourced food and drink. 

So whether you're looking for a cosy pub in a quaint village or an afternoon at a beer garden, Hampshire has got you covered. Here are some of the best pubs in the county…

Barton's Mill, Basingstoke

Head to this converted mill and enjoy the pub garden with its own lake, river, and even remnants of a working water wheel. Feast on starters such as cheese soufflé and homemade soup with mains including pub classics like burgers and beer-battered haddock with chips. They also offer a gluten-free menu.

Where: Bartons Lane, Old Basing, Hampshire RG24 8AE

More information: www.bartonsmillpubanddining.co.uk


The Bolton Arms, Basingstoke

They do pubs well in Old Basing, with the quintessentially English Bolton Arms serving up quality food and great drink. The pub is a 15th-century Grade II listed building with landscaped gardens, perfect for enjoying a cold drink in the summer.

Where: 91 The Street, Old Basing RG24 7DA

More information: www.thebolton.com


The Shoe, Exton

This dog-friendly pub in the heart of the Meon Valley were nominated in our Food & Drink Awards in 2017. They're proud to use the freshest (local when possible) produce to create a menu featuring king prawns, slow-roasted lamb shoulder and Thai shrimp cake.

Where: Shoe Lane, Exton, Hampshire SO32 3NT

More information: www.theshoeexton.co.uk


The Three Tuns, Romsey

We couldn't write a round-up of Hampshire's best pubs without including a former Hampshire Life Food & Drink Awards Pub of the Year winner! The Three Tuns picked up the accolade at our 2017 event and is in a prime location for walkers. Expect classics such as fish and chips and homemade pie on the menu.

Where: 58 Middlebridge Street, Romsey, Hampshire SO51 8HL

More information: www.the3tunsromsey.co.uk


The King's Head, Hursley

The King's Head is a snug pub in the historic village of Hursley. Expect cottage-style rooms and amazing, locally sourced fare.

Where: Main Rd, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 2JW

More information: www.kingsheadhursley.co.uk


The Square Brewery, Petersfield

Calling themselves a traditional market-town pub, this Petersfield public house is the perfect stop-off and offers an array of bar snacks and sharers. Main courses include tagliatelle, ploughman's and Owton's dry-aged hanger steak.

Where: 7 The Square, Petersfield, Hampshire GU32 3HJ

More information: www.squarebrewery.co.uk


Dancing Man Brewery, Southampton

Consistently recognised as one of Southampton's finest pubs, it's located in the iconic Wool House in the Town Quay. They cater for vegans, vegetarians and dogs! The menu is locally sourced and they're particularly proud of their handmade pies.

Where: Town Quay, Southampton, Hampshire SO14 2AR

More information: www.dancingmanbrewery.co.uk


The Angel Inn, Andover

Steeped in history, this charming Andover pub is a popular spot for traditional pub food and has a beer garden at the front. 

Where: 95 High St, Andover, Hampshire SP10 1ND

More information: www.facebook.com/angelinnandover


The Shoe Inn, Plaitford

Located in between Southampton and Salisbury, right on the edge of the New Forest, this pub with rooms in Plaitford is housed in a 15th-century thatched inn. All food is homemade and locally sourced and the real ales change regularly.

Where: Salisbury Road SO51 6EE

More information: www.theshoe-inn.co.uk


Rose and Thistle, Rockbourne

This 16th-century pub, originally three cottages, offers a very warm welcome. Perfect for a stop on your New Forest cycle ride, the menu includes lamb cutlets, oven-roasted chicken breast and the R.A.T burger - don't worry, that stands for Rose and Thistle!

Where: Rockbourne Road, Fordingbridge, Hampshire SP6 3NL

More information: www.roseandthistle.co.uk

Hampshire Life
Hampshire

