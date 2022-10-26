The food revolution at the 200 year-old Fox at Roby Mill

Locally sourced food, cask ales, roaring fires and even a resident ghost or two make The Fox at Roby Mill the perfect place for autumn dining

When Chris Wilson and Wendy Green took over the 200-year-old picture perfect The Fox at Roby Mill in 2018, they were determined to make it a destination pub with a reputation for great, local food.

And when they declared that they would be serious about reducing food miles, they really did mean it! All the fruit and vegetables come from the farm next door – you can’t get much more local than that – and that is what drives the delicious seasonal menu.

‘We are huge believers in the Farm to Fork philosophy so being able to source quality produce from the Speakman family at Roby Mill farm is perfect for us. This can be tasted in every forkful: after all, it’s our very own nature’s larder,’ says Chris.

Head chef Matty Manzanilla selects the finest Lancashire produce - Credit: The Fox

‘We discover in advance what seasonal crops will be growing in the fields around us and head chef Matty Manzanilla works his magic. For example, this autumn menu ingredients will include squash, pumpkin and cabbage. They will be bursting with freshness and they haven’t incurred any road miles. It’s literally a case of picking, cooking and serving all within a very short time span,’ adds Chris who makes a point of sourcing everything from within a radius of 50 miles.

Head chef Matty Manzanilla - Credit: The Fox

‘All our menu ingredients – including fish, meat and even crisps – come from within the borders of Lancashire. Obviously, taste and quality come first, we use only prime ingredients, but it’s also important to support our local businesses.’

All the fruit and vegetables are grown locally - Credit: The Fox

Everything is cooked from scratch at The Fox at Roby Mill. There’s plenty of choice for vegetarians and little ones are also well catered for, with a great children’s menu, also all home made.

The Fox at Roby is also known for its drinks list. It has a carefully curated selection of wines and spirits and, as you might expect, a range of cask ales which changes weekly.

‘Fiona, a long-standing member of staff, has the enviable task of selecting local guest ales and she does it admirably. It is fair to say we have customers who make a point of coming along every week for the sheer pleasure of seeing what she has discovered and they’re never disappointed,’ says Chris.

There's a regularly-changing range of cask ales - Credit: The Fox

The Fox at Roby Mill, with its charming country house decor, is perfect for an autumnal lunch or supper. It has four gorgeous fireplaces – three coal fires and one log fire – perfect to enjoy on an autumn day with a pint of cask ale or a glass of wine.

‘We are the quintessential English pub. In fact, that’s what attracted us to The Fox. It is a village pub but it is also close enough to the transport network to make it easy for all our customers to access and we mean all our customers, including our four legged friends.’

“Stella’s Snug”, named after Wendy’s beloved dog, is where dogs can make themselves at home, with towels for them to dry off after a wet and windy walk, dog treats and water you will regularly find pooches snoozing and enjoying the dog themed wallpaper.

Four legged customers are at home in Stella's Snug - Credit: The Fox

The gardens surrounding The Fox at Roby Mill have extensive outdoor seating, and even features three pretty cabins. Food can be served in here, making it ideal for those who may be vulnerable to Covid, as well as those who might want to dine a deux.

‘We have tried to meet the needs of everyone, and from the complimentary feedback, we’ve received, I think we’ve succeeded,’ says Chris.

It is true that most people feel it hard to leave and that even includes the resident ghosts. No-one who has visited the Fox at Roby will blame them. It is just too good.

thefoxrobymill.co.uk