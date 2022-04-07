Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
This hotel has been voted the best place for Afternoon Tea in Brighton

Cate Crafter

Published: 3:17 PM April 7, 2022
Indulge in a sparkling afternoon tea at The Grand in Brighton

The Grand has once again won Best Afternoon Tea at this year's BRAVO awards. 

The BRAVOS (Brighton Restaurant Awards Vote Online) returned for its fifth year with 16 awards, giving the local community the chance to vote for their absolute favourite restaurants. 

This year marks the third time The Grand has won best Afternoon Tea, having previously been crowned champions in 2019 and 2020.

Opt for a Gin infused afternoon tea at The Grand in Brighton

Charlotte Alldis, Director of Marketing at The Grand Brighton, said: "This is brilliant news that we've received the top award once again. We like to make a grand occasion out of afternoon tea and work hard to ensure we provide an exceptional offering, so we're glad Brighton agrees."

And the accolade couldn't come at a better time for The Grand as they have just launched their new Afternoon Tea menu!

The menu revamp takes diners through an exquisite culinary journey from sensational savoury sandwiches to scrumptious scones, pastries and more before landing finally at a whole selection of dreamy cakes from the brand new cake trolley.

Mini pastries are just some of the delicious delicacies to sample on The Grand's afternoon tea menu

There is also a full vegan afternoon tea and a gluten-free offering now available to ensure there is something to suit everyone's dietary requirements.

The Grand's new afternoon tea is available now, priced from £35 per person. For more information, visit https://www.grandbrighton.co.uk/dining-and-lounge/afternoon-tea.


