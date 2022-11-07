Reimagining a restaurant - The Hub on Verulam

A new St Albans venue is reimagining what a restaurant and bar can be

‘Our drive and inspiration has always been to create the next-generation of lifestyle spaces,’ says Hannah Petrouis of The Hub on Verulam.

With her partner Alex Addison, she combined her background in hospitality, events and refurbishments with his in wellness and events; and they spent a year redesigning the former Loch Fyne building on Verulam Road. Now an innovative social space, they also opened The Deli on Verulam next door. If that wasn’t enough, the couple had just had a baby, Kit.

The building has been sympathetically restored - Credit: Katie O'Neill



‘We get asked a lot how we managed to open two businesses within six months of having our first baby. My answer is always: 'I wouldn't recommend it!’ But equally we have some great pictures of our baby boy strapped to us having a lovely snooze whilst we unpack boxes and stack shelves at the deli, so they're in the memory box.’

Previously owned by Greene King, the Hub on Verulam 'turns everything you think you know about members clubs, co-working spaces and sports bars on its head,’ explains Hannah. ‘Our business has many different facets; with a membership, two screening rooms, community events, and healthier food and drink options, all on offer individually or simultaneously to the needs of the consumer on any particular day.’

The Yard has an all season canopy, firepits and outside bar - Credit: Katie O'Neill

The 6,000 sq ft space has The Yard - providing all-season canopy covered or open seating alongside firepits and an outdoor bar. The two screening rooms: The Terrace and The Box, provide a luxurious setting with bookable seats to watch sporting events, independent cinema and workshops. And memberships are available for those wanting to work from the plant-filled Nursery or the industrial Mezzanine. Local artistic talent has also been championed with creatives playing a role in the refurbishment.

‘We get asked a lot about the history of the building,’ says Hannah. ‘You'll see from the architecture that it used to be the stables for carriages en route from London, as St Albans was exactly one day's travel by horse and cart. We’ve brought The Box screening room back to its roots as a space for entertaining, with its original use as a billiards room for travellers. Hannah’s favourite area is the Nursery. ‘It's flooded with light from floor to ceiling glass and is located right in the middle of everything, giving it a special buzz.’

Menus have been stripped of nutritionally lacking pub classics to include healthier brunch dishes like wild mushrooms on toast, and blends and bowls including power berry. However, the hearty English breakfast isn’t forgotten and there’s a vegan alternative. Sharing platters include an earth board with ‘wonky’ hummus made from seasonal vegetables and broccoli bites and a sharing cheeseboard with large plates including a mouth-watering beef featherblade with skinny fries.

Sharing platters include an earth board with ‘wonky’ hummus made from seasonal vegetables and broccoli bites and a sharing cheeseboard - Credit: Katie O'Neill



The ethos is ‘wild and wonderful,’ says Hannah. ‘Our menu offers locally sourced food, with nutritionally balanced, healthier variations on classic fish, meat and plant-based dishes. Our beers are served in schooners, not pints and our cocktail menu offers elegant alcoholic and alcohol-free counterparts, both equally appealing to look at and enjoy.’

Local producers include St Albans based Grove Fruits and Bunkum Rum and The Stickleback Fish Co in Hatfield.

Head chef Maciej Rapacz says he and his team have 'a huge passion' for what they are creating here. 'We enjoy being part of the beginnings of something that we know will be a great addition to St Albans for many years to come.’

There is a strong focus on sustainability and reducing waste, including the use of Colin the Composter. ‘He’s our on-site commercial composting machine,’ says Hannah. ‘He turns all of our food waste into nutrient rich, useable compost.' The compost is on sale in re-useable bags in the deli for £2.50. ‘It’s a part of our mission be socially responsible and sustainable wherever possible. People can take a look at him when they visit. we are happy to show him off.’

The next-door Deli on Verulam sells bread, cheese, charcuterie and artisan snacks - Credit: Katie O'Neill



The Deli on Verulam opened in November last year and complements what is offered at The Hub, selling bread, cheese, charcuterie and artisan snacks. ‘Many of the items we use or serve can be purchased at The Deli, alongside a selection of grab-and-go gourmet sandwiches, toasties, bagels and salads. We work closely with local suppliers to ensure we are offering produce that is above and beyond that of elsewhere.’

Movie Supper Club events in the Hub will run 'to provide a fully immersive, social experience for guests, who will enjoy a delicious three course themed menu, supper club style, before heading up to the luxurious Box screening room to enjoy the chosen film.' Other events planned include live jazz and blues, jewellery workshops, Christmas wreath making and pottery classes.

Hannah concludes, ‘We want to set an example of how hospitality has evolved over the last decade and how upcoming ventures should be approached,' Hannah concludes. 'Considering health, community and sustainability as it’s crucial components.'