The Ivy Asia comes to Leeds

On Tuesday, October 18, The Ivy Asia is set to open its doors in Leeds as the first of the Asian-inspired concept to arrive in Yorkshire.

Opening seven days a week, The Ivy Asia, Leeds will be offering everything from lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, late-night cocktails, and weekend brunch.

Located within the heart of Leeds on Vicar Lane, the arrival of the restaurant has been highly anticipated and is sure to be an extremely popular addition to the city.

Find the sushi bar on the mezzanine level - Credit: Lateef.photography

One element that's bound to be a big draw will be the serving of theatrical drinks alongside a delicious menu of tempting dishes. With DJ performances regularly happening, the venue is set to become a vibrant and playful destination where guests will be entertained from the moment they step inside.

The Ivy Asia’s signature green onyx flooring will greet diners as they make their way into the restaurant featuring two large cherry blossom trees as well as bespoke Paul Clifford artwork.

With swoon-worthy interiors of luxurious Asian fabrics, colourful wallpapers, and antiques, the space will ooze vibrant elegance.

Be swept away by flavours of the Far East - Credit: Lateef.photography





Alongside the main restaurant and bar, guests will also be able to experience mezzanine-level seating and a sushi bar, where dishes and delights will be prepared before their very eyes.

As well as incorporating much-loved favourites from sister restaurants The Ivy Asia, Chelsea and The Ivy Asia, Brighton, Executive Chef Simon Gregory and Head Chef Tom Crocker will create dishes taking inspiration from cuisines spanning the continent of Asia.

Diners can expect an extensive sushi and sashimi selection, such as wagyu beef tataki, snow crab California roll, spiced yuzu and avocado salsa, and yellowtail three ways. Vegetarian and plant-based options will include avocado crispy tofu, with a lime and ginger dressing, and spinach and mushroom gyozas with fragrant ginger dashi and black truffle.

Pop in for brunch, lunch or dinner - Credit: Lateef.photography

With an extensive selection of cocktails, sakes, wines, Champagnes and Jing speciality Asian teas on offer, the drinks menu is set to be just as enticing as the delectable dishes on offer.

Cocktails include the Sakura Royale, a sophisticated take on a classic Kir Royale comprising Mancino Cherry Blossom Vermouth, Lanique and, The Ivy Collection Champagne finished with a red rose petal and the K-Pop Passion, featuring Absolut Vanilla Vodka, passion fruit puree, orange juice, kumquat liqueur, and JeioProsecco on the side finished with a flaming passion fruit shell.

Come for cocktails, stay for sushi - Credit: Lateef.photography

Reservations are now available to book by visiting theivyasialeeds.com

Follow them on Instagram for all the latest news and events @theivyasia

55-57 Vicar Ln, Leeds LS1 6BA