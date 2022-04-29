Springtime at The Ivy

Spring has sprung at The Ivy with a new menu full of seasonal dishes and refreshing cocktails. We headed to The Ivy, Harrogate to sample a few.

Whether you're visiting The Ivy in Leeds, York or Harrogate expect to be welcomed with bright colours, beautiful floral designs and some clever culinary twists. Their new menu is bursting with fresh, seasonal ingredients such as asparagus and rhubarb - perfect additions for spring.

The spring menu is full of exciting new starters featuring seasonal ingredients - Credit: BEN CARPENTER

When scallops are on the menu, we can't resist, especially when they're accompanied with crispy potato rösti, pea purée, Parmesan sauce and grated truffle. The Tempura Prawns - a favourite among many - have also made a comeback for spring. We were very excited to see the arrival of Buffalo Mozzarella served with a salsa verde added to the starters, as well as the classic dish of Garden Pea & Nettle Soup.

There's a great selection for vegans and vegetarians on the new spring menu - Credit: BEN CARPENTER

It was a strong start, but the main was just as delicious in the form of Korean Glazed Chicken, although it was hard to choose between this and the Chargrilled Halloumi served with a courgette tapenade, gordal olives with baby basil and rustic tomato sauce. We couldn't help, but notice The Ivy Rabbit and Langoustine Pie as an option on the spring menu - a little strange when you think of it, but apparently, the flavours are amazing - next time.

The long-stranding favourite, Chocolate Bombe, is still on the menu, as is the classic Salted Caramel Espresso Martini - Credit: BEN CARPENTER

On to dessert, which we can confidently say The Ivy excels at. We were pleased to see our favourites - the Chocolate Bombe and Apple Tart Fine - were still there, but loved the addition of the Black Bee Honey & White Chocolate Cheesecake - a perfect springtime dessert. If you're looking for something sweet to finish on, but don't want too much then we suggest ordering the Frozen Berries served with yoghurt sorbet and a warm white chocolate sauce.

Sip on a springtime cocktail at The Ivy - Credit: BEN CARPENTER

The drinks have also had a spring refresh with the introduction of a Blood Orange Margarita featuring Olmeca Altos Plata tequila, Cointreau, blood orange syrup, lime and orange juice, that's just as delicious as it sounds. Along with The Candyman - a short cocktail made with Absolut Elyx Vodka, Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur, pineapple juice, lime & a candy floss cloud, which certainly does not disappoint.

It's no surprise we left with a spring in our step.

The Ivy spring menu is available in Leeds, Harrogate and York



