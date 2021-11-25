Magazines Subscribe Black Friday Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Top Michelin starred Yorkshire restaurant destroyed in blaze

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 9:46 AM November 25, 2021
06/12/18: The Star Inn, Harome.

Full of character - the historic Star Inn at Helmsley which has been ravaged by fire - Credit: baileycopper.co.uk

One of Yorkshire’s best-loved restaurants has been destroyed by fire. 

Michelin chef Andrew Pern said today his acclaimed restaurant The Star at Harome had been ‘reduced to ashes’ after fire ravaged the thatched 14th Century building in Harome on the North York Moors near Helmsley. 

At 4am on Twitter as fire crews battled the flames, he said ‘It’s been a long night so far…..I’m afraid we won’t be open for a while as we are reduced to ashes with The Star on fire and still burning.’ 

The much-loved restaurant with rooms this year celebrated its 25th anniversary with Pern at the helm. He is one of Yorkshire’s best-known chefs, championing local producers and growers. He also owns The Star Inn the Harbour in Whitby and The Star Inn the City in York, which today is due to host the Top 50 Boutique Hotel Awards. 

Harome’s charming Star Inn has been consistently rated as one of the UK’s top eateries, holding a Michelin star for a generous portion of Andrew’s tenure.  

Full of character and quirkiness with a dose of luxury, The Star has long been a go-to for relaxed dining and the promise of food that Michelin inspectors said, is ‘a delicious stirring pot of the finest Yorkshire produce and the French eye for perfection.’  

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said. 'Fire crews have been at the scene of a fire in Harome, Helmsley over night. At its peak there were 9 fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, 1 water bowser, 1 welfare unit and an incident command unit in attendance.

There are still 7 fire engines and an aerial ladder platform in attendance.'

Andrew Pern

Andrew Pern is one of Yorkshire's best-loved chefs - Credit: Archant

