3 unmissable restaurants in the Yorkshire Dales

Whether you’re a fan of classic food or experimental meals with a twist, there’s nothing better than exceptional, locally-sourced food in a stunning setting.

Located on a picturesque 1400-acre estate in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa is the perfect place for a relaxing countryside break. As well as luxurious accommodation, an award-winning spa and an array of activities, guests can take advantage of exceptional dining at the hotel's three unique restaurants.

“It’s easily accessible, yet a truly special hidden gem,” says Katherine Renhard, food and beverage manager for The Coniston. “Making the most of our captivating countryside, our estate has its own lake and woodland and is set against the beautiful backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales.”

To whet your appetite, we caught up with Katherine to talk about the unique offering of The Coniston’s three restaurants: The View, Blossom Kitchen and Macleod's Bar & Lounge.

1. The View Restaurant

Previously known as ‘Huntsman’s Lodge’, The View Restaurant relaunched after lockdown with a new look and name - an apt choice based on the picturesque panoramas on offer. Guests can enjoy the cosy interiors and roaring fire during the colder weather and dine outside on the terrace overlooking the surrounding Dales during the summer.

“We're passionate about local produce, from Jacksons of Cracoe sausages to Lee Gate Farm beef, and even game from The Coniston’s own estate,” Katherine tells us.

“We’re incredibly proud of the produce on our doorstep and always strive to showcase this in our menus. There’s a story behind our dishes, which we love to share with our customers,” she says.

The restaurant menu incorporates the best of country living, offering hearty, Yorkshire fayre, lunchtime classics, afternoon tea and a refined evening offering. This summer, they have added a dedicated Italian menu, including antipasti and artisan pizzas which can be enjoyed alfresco. “With an Aperol Spritz in hand admiring our spectacular views, you could easily think you had been transported to the Amalfi Coast!” she jokes.

2. Blossom Kitchen

Located in the soothing surrounds of The Coniston's award-winning Nadarra Spa, Blossom Kitchen fuses outstanding Yorkshire ingredients with an Asian flair. “The menu has been carefully crafted by our Blossom Kitchen head chef, Thomas Robertson, who has created an array of delicate and delicious dishes,” Katherine says.

The restaurant offers brunch, lunch and afternoon tea each day, as well as opening for dinner on a Saturday night. From streaky bacon bao buns for brunch to Korean BBQ pork belly for lunch, there's always something delicious for guests to try. "Thomas has even devised a Bento Box Afternoon Tea with a selection of oriental inspired savoury and sweet treats – a real twist on tradition.

“The restaurant itself is beautiful, boasting rainbow carpets and a cherry blossom tree, in keeping with the hotel's sophisticated style,” Katherine adds.

The two fires at Macleod's Bar & Lounge make it the perfect place to cosy up with a coffee after a long walk around the Dales. - Credit: The Coniston Hotel

3. Macleod’s Bar & Lounge

Macleod’s Bar & Lounge is the perfect place to unwind, whether you’re popping in for a laidback lunch after a long walk in the Dales, cheering on your team with a live sports screening or enjoying post-dinner drinks. “With its well-stocked bar, traditional menu and warm, welcoming atmosphere, it’s a great place to get-together with family and friends,” says Katherine. As well as their fantastic brunch offering, the menu is packed with hearty favourites such as baked camembert, nachos, hotdogs and burgers.

Kick back and relax with some nachos and a beer at Macleod's Bar & Lounge. - Credit: The Coniston Hotel

“All of our restaurants have fires, but the two statement fireplaces in Macleod’s makes it the cosiest place to get comfy with a coffee when it’s chilly,” she adds.

The Coniston Club loyalty scheme

You can enjoy exclusive discounts when you sign up to their loyalty scheme - The Coniston Club. It’s free to sign up to and offers members-only deals on dining, spa and bedrooms that you won’t find anywhere else.

The Coniston’s three restaurants are open daily to hotel guests and the public.

For more information on dining at The Coniston Hotel or to book a table, visit theconistonhotel.com/dining/. For reservations or enquiries, contact 01756 748080 or reservations@theconistonhotel.com.