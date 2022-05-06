10 best places to buy a pasty in Devon

Devon has so many places selling pasties...but where are the best spots in the county? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NICOLE SLATER samples Devon's local speciality and rounds up the top 10 pasty shops to visit this summer

A treat for anyone living in or visiting Devon has to be the pasty. Buttery shortcrust pastry encasing a delicious warm meat, potato and vegetable mixture, what’s not to love?

There has long been a debate as to where pasties originate from, but I think we can all agree they are the perfect treat to enjoy on our sandy shores. After extensive research and lots of taste testing, here are my top 10 bakeries and pastry shops across Devon to grab the local favourite this summer:

Since opening their doors in 1981, P.W. & J. Coleman’s has become a sought-after destination for both locals and visitors alike. - Credit: Nicole Slater

1. P.W. & J. Coleman

As a traditional butcher, P.W. & J. Coleman’s pasties are generously filled with locally sourced lean beef. Encased in a lightweight but rich shortcrust pastry, you’re guaranteed to get a good portion of filling in every bite. Since opening their doors in 1981, the butcher has become a sought-after destination for both locals and visitors alike, making it the perfect stop after a day out on the water. 10 Fore Street, Salcombe.

2. Fullers Pasties

This Brixham-based pasty shop is packed full on most days with lunchgoers looking for a hearty pick-me-up. The family-run shop is located just opposite Brixham Harbour, making it the perfect spot for visitors to pop in for a pasty or two to take out and enjoy whilst overlooking the harbour. Seasoned to perfection, Fullers Pasties come in a range of unique fillings including the classic steak, chicken and vegetable and chicken and chorizo.

Country Cottage Bakery has three outlets across Devon. - Credit: Nicole Slater

3. Country Cottage Bakery

Originally opening in the historic market town of Bideford in the 1970s, this bakery has gone mainstream with three outlets across Devon, a market outlet and a delivery service across North Devon. Along with homemade bread and cakes, the bakery also specialises in Devon-style pasties. Find your perfect pasty with a choice of small, medium or large pasties, made with flaky or shortcrust pastry. 22 Mill Street, Bideford.

4. Barbican Pasty Co

With alfresco seating and chequered tablecloths, you’ll forget you’re in the middle of Plymouth when you pay a visit to the Barbican Pasty Co. But the shop's delicious aroma will soon bring you back to the South West Coast. They offer a large variety of steak, chicken and cheese pasties, each baked to golden perfection on site every day. 22 Southside Street, Plymouth

Fudgies Bakehouse is a great stop for an early dinner after a day at the beach. - Credit: Nicole Slater

5. Fudgies Bakehouse

Open until the evening, Fudgies Bakehouse is a great stop for an early dinner after a day at the beach. Located in the popular holiday town of Woolacombe, the bakehouse has a huge selection of lightweight pasties ranging from a classic Cornish pasty to an all-day breakfast and even a ricotta and spinach pasty for those of you who prefer a little something different. Conveniently placed in the window you can browse their daily selection from the shopfront before ordering inside. 4 West Road, Woolacombe.

6. Mini Heaven

Living up to its name, every bite of Mini Heavens’ pasties is a little bit of heaven. Their freshly baked pasties are served warmed up with generous portion sizes, making one pasty ideal to share between two! Located in Teignmouth, the bakery is within walking distance of the River Teign and is the perfect place to stop off for a bite. 47 Northumberland Place, Teignmouth.

The Pasty Shack has become popular for their vegan pasties. - Credit: Nicole Slater

7. The Pasty Shack

The second Salcombe-based pasty shop to appear on my list and for good reason! The Pasty Shack is a quaint bakery located just next door to P.W & J. Coleman, but where some see competition, others see opportunity and The Pasty Shack has become popular for their vegan pasties. The meat and dairy-free alternative keeps the crumbly texture of a classic pasty crust but is filled with a spicy and delicious mix of vegetables. 10A Fore Street, Salcombe.

8. The Original Pasty House

With two Devonshire locations, Plymouth and Tavistock, The Original Pasty House knows a thing or two about the local delicacy. With both a dine in and takeaway menu, visitors can enjoy their wide range of West Country Pastries however they like, on a plate, in a bag or eaten on the spot! Their pasties include exotic fillings including Thai red chicken curry and Mexican bean, along with a classic steak, making them suitable for everyone, even vegans and vegetarians! Bedford House, West Street, Tavistock & 126 Armada Way, Plymouth.

Butterworth’s Family Bakery serves up rustic pasties. - Credit: Nicole Slater

9. Butterworth’s Family Bakery

There’s just something special about a family-run bakery and Butterworth’s Family Bakery in Kingsbridge is no exception. The little red shop on Fore Street serves up rustic pasties, generously filled with local beef and vegetables and encased in homemade shortcrust pastry. They offer a range of Cornish and Devonshire pasties, making for an indulgent but delicious afternoon snack. 44 Fore Street, Kingsbridge.

Blackwell’s Pasties' signature Big Bertha pasty can feed up to four people! - Credit: Nicole Slater

10. Blackwell's Pasties

Tucked away on the side street of Bideford’s Town Centre, Blackwell’s Pasties is worth the detour. The family-run pasty shop has been serving award-winning pasties since 1984, using locally sourced ingredients from South West Devon. Not only are their pasties well-known for their flavour, but also their size, with their signature Big Bertha pasty feeding up to four people! The shop is exclusively open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday until 2pm so be sure to get there early. 7-9 Meddon Street, Bideford.

Paul Coleman, owner of P.W. & J. Coleman’s, has some top tips buying the perfect pasty. - Credit: Nicole Slater

Buying the perfect pasty

Paul Coleman, owner of P.W. & J. Coleman, gives his top tips for the perfect pasty:

1. Make sure they are locally made

Using local ingredients from the area, nothing tastes better than local produce.

2. Use traditional Devonshire fillings

We are in Devon after all; keep them traditional with beef steak, potatoes, onions and carrots.

3. Make them with shortcrust pastry

I believe traditional shortcrust pastry is the best to use for pasties, it holds the filling inside and tastes good.

4. Eat them fresh

The flavours and textures of a pasty are best on the day it’s made so don’t leave them lying around.