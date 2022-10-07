What makes this modern country inn a must-visit place in the Cotswolds

Promotion

As you step through the oak doors of the Feathered Nest Inn, you'll discover warm, friendly staff, a relaxing ambience and award-winning dishes. - Credit: The Feathered Nest Inn

Nestled in a nook of the stunning Cotswolds, between Burford, Chipping Norton and Stow-on-the-Wold, is one of the region's best-kept secrets and must-visit inns.

Fusing tradition and modern sophistication and weaving 15th-century charm with 21st-century innovation, we explore the magic that awaits guests at this Cotswold gem.

Listed as one of The Guardian's top ten prettiest British inns, The Feathered Nest Inn is the perfect resting spot for a quintessential English staycation, packed with charm, tranquillity and everything you need for an idyllic countryside escape.

Whether you're planning a memorable weekend with the family, a romantic getaway for two, or an adventure with your four-legged friend, one thing's for sure, once you step through the oak doors of this impeccably restored malt house, you'll never want to leave.

Settling atop one of the bar's luxurious saddled seats by the roaring log fire, we chat with the inn's owner, Adam Taylor. He tells us more about their award-winning international menu, enchanting cottage-style accommodation and what lies at the heart of this delightful Nether Westcote bolthole.

A breathtaking location and blissful base to explore the best of the Cotswolds

While relaxing on the terrace, sipping on a glass of prosecco, or sampling one of our decadent premium wines, you can take in the stunning views of the Evenlode Valley. I recommend wandering through our quaint little village of Nether Westcote and admiring the area's natural beauty and rich stonework architecture.

Settle into one of the bar's saddled stools and drink in the cosy, traditional interior while warming up by the roaring log fire. - Credit: The Feathered Nest Inn

Cotswold Wildlife Park is close-by and a great day out for families. You'll adore visiting the independent shops and tearooms of Burford and Stow-on-the-Wold. Plan a walk through the sprawling Cotswold hills and take in the sights, or make use of the nearby spas to fully unwind. The inn is perfectly located, providing easy access for you to explore the region’s best attractions.

Characterful rooms with the added 'wow' factor

The epitome of boutique country chic, each of the four rooms boasts its own personality and is expertly designed to offer maximum comfort in traditional Cotwolds style. You'll feel instantly at home in one of our double or king-sized rooms, and will want for nothing, as each is equipped with all the latest modern amenities. The only problem you'll have is trying to leave the luxuriously comfy beds to begin your day of countryside ventures.

Tucked away in our newly refurbished cottage, you'll discover lavish living areas, hand-styled, high-end interiors, a well-stocked kitchenette and an opulent, deep soak bath. The downstairs sofa transforms into a pull-out bed, making this the ideal dwelling for large groups, families and pets.

Stay in one of the inn's four beautifully-decorated rooms or the boutique-style cottage, which is ideal for families and larger groups. - Credit: The Feathered Nest Inn

Finishing touches like daily homemade treats delivered to the bedrooms provide our guests with a sense of personal care that can be rare to find when staying in other accommodations.

Resplendent country comforts and heart-warming ambience

The inn is the beating heart of our local community, offering a warm and relaxed welcome to anyone that steps through the doors.

In our bar, you'll discover a snug interior and chic rustic furnishings that reflect our traditional English inn style. We host live music nights, and on other evenings are joined by a diverse crowd of locals popping in for a drink, groups celebrating a special event and international guests that are spending a night in one of our rooms.

Try the inn's range of local craft ales, premium globally sourced wines and delicious in-house cocktails. - Credit: The Feathered Nest Inn

Whether you're stopping by for a pint, sampling our exquisite food menu, or making the most of your Cotswolds staycation, you'll love the relaxed ambience and sense of home the inn has to offer.

Globally experienced staff that go the extra mile

What truly makes the experience special is the team that greets you from the moment you enter. No request is too big or too small. Above all else, what matters most to us is how our customers feel, which is why we hire only exceptional staff.

Our Michelin-starred head chef and his talented kitchen brigade work their magic to bring our guests innovative dishes they remember for years to come. Our knowledgeable, empathetic front-of-house staff deliver high-quality service and are truly what makes our inn such an amazing place for guests to visit and stay.

Award-winning, locally sourced food and drink

Alongside our place in the Michelin Guide, we have been awarded three AA Rosettes and are known as one of the best places to eat in the Cotswolds.

Even during the colder months, you can enjoy dining on the inn's terrace under warm heaters and taking in the stunning vistas of Evenlode Valley. - Credit: The Feathered Nest Inn

Our head chef, Matt Weedon, crafts each menu, focusing on what he wants our customers to experience as they taste each dish. Each recipe uses the finest locally sourced ingredients, blending flavours to create a palette that never fails to enchant. A focus on sustainability and supporting local businesses is incredibly important to us; we even use freshly grown vegetables from our own garden in our seasonal dishes.

Our six-course tasting menu offers another level of dining indulgence to our guests. To accommodate the growing desire from diners for more sustainable cuisine options, we’ve also designed a plant-based tasting menu that doesn’t compromise on our signature palette.

We don't believe that any dietary requirements or vegan options should be treated as a secondary priority, which is why we're committed to providing a sensational dining experience to all, no matter your requirements. To ensure there are always new delights for you to discover, fresh additions are constantly appearing on each of our menus.

The tasting experience is also available with the addition of a wine flight for the ultimate fine-dining experience, featuring our range of globally sourced premium wines. Our expert staff can recommend which wine will best accompany your food for a truly delectable meal.

The Feathered Nest Inn is surrounded by breath-taking views and sprawling Cotswolds countryside. - Credit: The Feathered Nest Inn

Some of our most popular wines include a pedigree Bordeaux from the winemaking dynasty, Rothschild and a silky-smooth sparkling wine from Sussex's Rathfinny Wine Estate. We’re able to serve more exclusive wines by the glass, offering guests the chance to try our most premium offering at an accessible price. The Coravin ensures the wine is fully preserved, so the taste is not compromised. You can also try our selection of traditional local ales and delicious in-house cocktails.

The perfect setting for a special occasion

We provide a wide range of events services, including private hires, product launches and corporate lunches. We also have a wedding licence, so couples can host their big day with us from the ceremony through to the evening reception. Our wedding packages are completely bespoke, allowing guests to design their perfect day with our experienced team. We offer full venue hire for large-scale events, or exclusive room hires for more private gatherings.

Whatever the occasion, a special event, an evening out, a romantic meal for two or a restful holiday in one of England's most scenic areas, we'll be on hand to make sure you have a truly unforgettable time.

To plan your event, book a table or reserve a room, visit thefeatherednestinn.co.uk.

Call 01933 833030 or email reservations@thefeatherednestinn.co.uk.