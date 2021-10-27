Why this West Yorkshire venue is the perfect place to dine and celebrate with loved ones

Promotion

Published: 12:44 PM October 27, 2021

The new restaurant at 1885 in Halifax specialises in five-course tasting menus using fresh, seasonal ingredients - Credit: 1885 The Venue

Although West Yorkshire is best known for its beautiful scenery and walking opportunities in the Pennines, restaurant, pub and wedding venue 1885 in Halifax is putting first-class food on the map.

Keen to combine local, seasonal produce with a distinctive dining experience, co-owners of 1885 Matthew and Nathan Evans have recently revamped their venue with a new restaurant specialising in five-course tasting menus.

We speak to Matthew about their unique dishes and why their multi-functional venue is the perfect place for coming together with loved ones.

Q: What can we expect from your new restaurant at 1885?

The restaurant offers an intimate, relaxing atmosphere and is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm - Credit: 1885 The Venue

A: We wanted to offer something a bit different to the traditional dishes and ales on offer at our country pub, which is why we decided to open an adults-only restaurant specialising in tasting menus. Sometimes, couples want to enjoy a relaxing meal without having kids or pets running around, and our restaurant offers a more elegant atmosphere for evening meals and special occasions, but with the same warm welcome you get in the family pub.

There are no other restaurants nearby offering tasting menus or a service like ours, so it feels special and exclusive. We’re open for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm, as well as for Sunday lunch.

Q: What exactly is a tasting menu?

A: A tasting menu is a journey of flavours presented as a collection of sweet and savoury small plates. Our menus change from week to week depending on what seasonal ingredients are available, and we also offer vegetarian tasting menus so everyone can enjoy them.

Each dish is unique and made with only the freshest, finest ingredients that you can't get at your local supermarket, such as apple marigold, verbena, bee pollen, black truffle and purple radish. I also take pride in sourcing ingredients from as many local Yorkshire suppliers and producers as possible.

Q: What can guests expect from your dishes?

A: Created by head chef Nathan, our menus include beautifully presented dishes that are balanced in texture and taste. Sample dishes include Mongolian sticky beef with cashew nuts, purple radish and passion fruit gel, Tandoori roast scallop and octopus with asparagus, yuzu caviar and pumpkin seeds. For dessert, there’s cucumber and gin bon-bon with raspberries, sorrel ice cream and balsamic pearls.

We also serve special Asian and French tasting menus throughout the year in the restaurant. Our next French tasting menu is taking place in November to coincide with the famous wine festival, Beaujolais Nouveaux. Sample dishes include langoustine tartare, vanilla roasted duck and French crepes with orange, crème caramel and apple marshmallow, not forgetting our exquisite wine pairings.

Q: Is 1885 open for Christmas and New year?

A: Our adjoining venue, 1885 The Function House, caters for private family gatherings and corporate events and is the perfect spot to celebrate Christmas and New Year. From November 29, guests can enjoy a Christmas party menu and Christmas Eve five-course tasting menu featuring unique dishes such as spiced crab dumplings and chakalaka king oyster mushroom.

We’re also open for Christmas Day and Boxing Day for three-course meals including festive favourites such as roast turkey or roast sirloin of beef with all the trimmings.

For New Year, we’re offering a spectacular five-course tasting menu with delectable treats such as lobster, octopus, caviar and venison loin.

Q: Do you host weddings at 1885 The Function House?

1885 The Function House is the ideal wedding venue with views of the Yorkshire countryside and a full event management service - Credit: 1885 The Venue

A: Yes! Surrounded by stunning Yorkshire countryside, overlooking the Pennine hills, The Function House is the ideal wedding venue. We provide a full event management service and catering, and we have a civil ceremony licence with capacity for 20-120 guests, so you can get married and have your wedding reception under one roof.

We’re also a hotel and have seven beautiful guest rooms, including a spacious bridal suite, and you can choose to upgrade to a champagne breakfast if you want to celebrate your special day in style. Our chefs can create a bespoke menu of wedding food that is unique to you, whether you’re looking for fish and chips or slow cooked beef, a buffet or more formal sit-down meal.

To find out more about the restaurant or wedding venue at 1885, visit 1885thevenue.com, call 01422 310 099 or email info@1885thevenue.com.



