9 romantic restaurants on the Yorkshire coast
The romance of Valentine's dining and a lovely stroll by the sea - see this pick of dining spots on and close to the Yorkshire Coast
Offering spectacular views across Scarborough's North Bay, enjoy a romantic dinner by the sea with the new bistro offering at Saltwater. The Valentine’s menu caters for all with vegetarian and vegan dishes available on request, making it the perfect spot for all this Valentine’s Day.
Imagine sitting, relaxing, and capturing a moment whilst sipping pink champagne on Valentine’s Day. The Marine hotel is in a fine location right on the quayside with a fantastic menu with mouth-watering dishes from lobster to steak.
Close to the cliffs near Bridlington, discover delicious dishes such as 'chicken parcel'. stuffed with leeks and cream cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and served on asparagus with garlic and rosemary potatoes will feature on this very special menu served Saturday Feb 12, which includes a Valentine's drink on arrival.
You can't beat the atmosphere of a proper country pub; open fires, cosy nooks, and real ales guarantee a relaxed dining experience. Bryherstones near Scarborough, pride themselves on top-quality ingredients from Radford's butchers in Sleights, fresh fish from Denis Crooks of Whitby and fruit and vegetables from Harwood Dale, which results in homemade dishes that offer a true taste of the Yorkshire Coast.
Calling all the meat lovers! You can expect succulent steaks sourced from the local butcher like this 8oz fillet steak Rossini served on a homemade en croute topped with pate and drizzled with a red wine and mushroom sauce, for a mouth-watering meal.
What can be more romantic than the comfort of sharing a hearty homemade pie? Picture cosying up next to roaring fires and choosing from over 50 varieties of pie, not to mention the scrumptious puddings; it's comfort food at its finest and sure to warm the soul and leave you feeling like your on pie-cation.
Victoria Hotel – Robin Hoods Bay
Few places offer a vista as romantic as the Victoria Hotel in Robin Hood's Bay. So, prepare to fall in love with Chef's signature dish - 'Swan Profiteroles' filled with Chantilly cream and drizzled with warm chocolate sauce; it's a dessert that will taste as good as it looks! Their Valentine three-course meal will be served from Friday 11-14th February.
If you're looking for a luxurious feast of fresh seafood to celebrate with your Valentine, a visit to The Fisherman's wife in Whitby is a must. Serving only the best locally sourced fresh seafood and local produce with uninterrupted views over the beach and harbour, you might even catch a glimpse of dolphins swimming in the bay too!
Dunedin Country House – Patrington
If you love long Sunday lunches, then treat yourself and your partner to a romantic afternoon at Dunedin Country House on Sunday 13 February. Kick back and enjoy a Sunday feast, a glass of wine/beer and a delicious chocolate sharing platter to end the feast, all accompanied by a live singer to set the mood.