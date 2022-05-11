12 of the best places to eat al fresco in and around the Cotswolds

From cosy courtyards to picturesque pub gardens, the Cotswolds has many beautiful places to take advantage of the sun and dine al fresco.

The Olive Tree, Nailsworth

Based in the heart of the vibrant Cotswold town of Nailsworth, The Olive Tree is a lively spot offering a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Tucked away from the main street, an assorted mix of Mediterranean and Italian delicacies can be enjoyed in the pub’s courtyard space.

www.theolivetree-nailsworth.com

The Horse and Groom, Bourton-on-the-Hill

For a great pub atmosphere, well stocked real ales and wines and tasty dishes, the award-winning Horse and Groom is certainly the place to visit. When the weather allows, the spacious garden to the rear of the pub is ideal for a spot of al fresco dining. The meals here are truly delicious and as well as growing its own produce, most ingredients are sourced locally, which is reflected on the pub's flexible blackboard menu.

https://horseandgroom.info

The Royal Oak, Burford

Known for its sumptuous homemade pies and excellent selection of locally brewed ales, the garden of the Royal Oak in Burford is a lovely spot for those finding themselves particularly peckish. With a varied menu offered throughout the day, find yourself a table in the sun-trapped beer garden for a delicious meal and drinks whether you're dining at lunch or in the evening.

www.royaloakburford.co.uk

The Trouble House, Tetbury

Offering fantastic food, delicious desserts and cakes, and a great selection of wines and beers, visit The Trouble House in Tetbury for a satisfying al fresco lunch. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, the restaurant has a range of different menus throughout the week so make sure to check what’s on offer. Beautifully cooked English food infused with European flavours can be savoured in the spacious garden at the back.

www.thetroublehouse.co.uk

The Falcon Inn, Painswick

Traditional, tasty pub dishes can be enjoyed in The Falcon Inn’s beautiful beer garden which also welcomes four-legged friends. There is something for everyone to enjoy; and the combination of welcoming staff, a relaxing atmosphere and delicious classic English dishes keeps customers returning again and again. There's also a huge list of wines, beers and well-kept ales to accompany your meal.

Old Badger Inn, Eastington

Hidden away from the main road into Eastington sits the Old Badger Inn, popular with its locals for the great choice of local cask ales. Not only can a perfect pint be enjoyed, visitors can sample an extensive food and drinks menu throughout the day, so pick a table outside for a delicious homemade meal in the sun. We recommend indulging in a selection of treats from the tapas menu.

Inn & Brasserie, Childswickham

Soak up the sunny weather in the garden of the beautifully presented Childswickham Inn, two miles from Broadway. Sitting under a gazebo or pagoda, you’ll feel a million miles away from the popular Cotswold villages. With a reputation for high quality, seasonal dishes sourced locally and a great selection of wine and beer, the Inn & Brasserie is a fantastic choice for a summer evening.

www.childswickhaminn.co.uk

The Maytime Inn, Asthall

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful, Oxfordshire Costwold village of Asthall, The Maytime Inn is the ideal place to rest your weary feet after taking advantage of the scenic walking routes throughout the village. On a sunnier day, rest and refresh in the Inn’s charming pub garden. Whether you’re after a lunchtime sandwich or a blow-out dining experience with the a la carte menu there’s a wide variety of tasty dishes available.

www.themaytime.com

The Wild Rabbit, Kingham

Make the most of the sun at the Wild Rabbit at Kingham and bag yourself a table in their charming courtyard garden. This is the perfect place for delicious, locally sourced and seasonal dishes. For beer lovers, there is a wide range on tap and be sure to try out the artisan beers, you won’t be disappointed.

thewildrabbit.co.uk

The Chester House Hotel, Bourton-on-the-Water

After exploring the gorgeous village of Bourton-on-the-Water, take a break at The Chester House Hotel where you can enjoy more beautiful views from the outside decking area. The L’anatra Italian kitchen is open from midday until 3pm and dinner from 5pm everyday

chesterhousehotel.com

The Cotswold Food Store & Café, near Longborough, Moreton-in-Marsh

If you want a picturesque view with your meal, head to the Costwold Food Store and Café where afternoons can be whiled away gazing at the beautiful scenery. With a wide range of seasonal foodie treats all made with fresh local produce, this café’s terrace is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious lunch or coffee and cake in the sun. Described as the heart of local food in the North Costwolds, make sure to visit the store where you’ll find a wide range of local and artisan fare.

https://www.cotswoldbarn.com

