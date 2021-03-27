Published: 11:30 AM March 27, 2021

From pub gardens to seats by the harbour, these places in Hampshire are the very best for amazing atmosphere, wonderful views and delicious food and drink...

Heckfield Place

When are they open? From April 14, they will offer lunch and afternoon tea options Wednesday to Sunday, and Friday and Saturdays they’ll offer a five course evening menu.

What's on the menu? Crab with sea kale and lemon mayonnaise, wild turbot with asparagus, vanilla pot with gariguette strawberries, and more elegant dishes using their fresh produce.

Priding themselves on sustainability and quality, Heckfield Place know how to provide a luxurious dining experience with a unique touch.

Their onsite farm recently gained biodynamic status, and many of their dishes will celebrate produce grown on their grounds and on the farm – their director Skye Gyngell champions a root-to-plate ethos, creating seasonal dishes that do just that. Their re-opening will see the launch of their Marle on the Italian terrace restaurant, which will give restaurant-goers a gorgeous view of the grounds, woodlands, and lakes.

The restaurant itself is set up for all weathers, so even if you arrive on a cooler evening, there will be sheepskin throws and canopies to nestle under, as well as fire pits to keep you warm. Take a seat at one of their candlelit tables, order a glass of wine, and enjoy.



Kimbridge Barn, Romsey

When are they open? From April 12, they will be open 9am to 4pm Monday to Sunday, as well as occasionally having events on in the evening.

What's on the menu? Casual yet tasty treats. Breakfast and brunch options include Belgian waffles and smashed avocados, lunch options include seared beef fillet sandwiches and ratatouille wraps. If you only fancy a coffee and cake, they offer all the classic flavours, expertly made by their in house pastry chef.

With fairy lights adorning the fencing and the River Test surrounding the barn, Kimbridge Barn is a picturesque spot for meeting up with friends and family.

They have a wealth of seating, with bright cushions, table settings and shrubbery making for a relaxed setting with plenty of style.

Children are well catered to as well, with options to suit even the fussiest eater, including hidden veg pasta and cheesie toasties. As well as this they offer afternoon tea with scones and sandwiches, perfect for when the occasion calls for something extra special. They also host drive-in cinema nights and wood-fired pizza evenings – make sure to book in quick as they sell out fast.



Greyhound on the Test

When are they open? From April 12, every day from 12pm to 8pm.

What’s on the menu? Elevated versions of your favourite dishes – think chorizo and Cheddar Scotch eggs, glazed beef featherblade and truffle potatoes, and clementine and cranberry tartlets.

This hotel has history dating back to the 1800s, but while it retains its remarkable character, it’s very much a modern and forward-thinking gastropub.

The food, curated by head chef Phillip Bishop, has won various awards in the past – but of course you’ll have to go and taste for yourself to find out why they’re well deserved. The main menu changes seasonally as they pride themselves on using local produce, so be sure to check ahead before booking. They do put on a traditional fare on Sundays though – take the family and indulge on their sharing roast dinner platters, complete with all the trimmings.

There’s also an extensive wine menu, with red, white, rosé, and sparkling bottles from all around the world. Sip on your favourite tipple, take a seat at an umbrella-shaded table right by the River Test, and prepared to be absolutely treated.

The Hiltonbury Farmhouse, Chandler’s Ford

When are they open? From April 12, 11am-11pm every day except Fridays when they close at 12am and Sundays when they close at 10.30pm.

What’s on the menu? Light and main dishes made with local produce. From farmhouse salad with poached pear and stilton, and pizzas made with cured meats, to steaks and truffle macaroni and cheese, there’s something for all palates.

For an outdoor dining experience that truly stands out, The Hiltonbury Farmhouse more than provides. Book one of their cosy heated pods for that feeling of secluded luxury while enjoying the joys of the outdoors. They’re decorated seasonally, and will be wonderful in the background of those reunion photos.

They also have uncovered tables available in case you do wish to catch some rays. Drinks wise they have a range of wines and beers, but their gin menu is especially exciting. They have locally produced ones such as their Hampshire Summer Garden, which is made with summer berries and fresh herbs foraged from the South Downs. For a gin that packs a punch, try the Arbikie which has notes of honey, black pepper and cardamom. Ask for an extra large glass with plenty of ice, and you’re in al fresco heaven.



The Hen & Chicken Inn

When are they open? From April 12, 12pm until 10pm.

What’s on the menu? Tasty pub classics such as beer battered fish and chips, succulent beef and vegan burgers, stone baked pizzas and desserts such as toffee cheesecake and summer crumble.

With luscious green lawns and a fleet of tables, The Hen & Chicken Inn is a beautiful, easy spot for relaxing on a warm sunny day.

In the 1700s it was a rest spot for stage coaches to change horses and to refresh passengers. Today it still retains its character and serves as a convenient place to have a break. Located on the A31 between Alton and Farnham, it’s a great place to stop off at after a weekend walk, or even to head to directly for a meal that hits all the comfort spots. You won’t feel like you’re just off a road though, as the pub garden is encased in trees, shrubbery and a charming wall.

They’re particularly popular for their daily roast dinners, which come with a choice of three meats and nut roast. There’s plenty of variety both food and drink wise, so its sure to please everyone.



The Pheasant, Highclere

When are they open? From April 14, Wednesday to Saturday 8.30am-11pm and Sunday - 8:30am - 9:00pm.

What’s on the menu? Family-friendly dishes with delicious flavours, like roasted squash risotto with pickled shallots, dry aged 8oz rib eye steak, and lemon sole with herb mash and samphire

Come rain or shine the garden at The Pheasant is fully prepared to wine and dine you.

The garden is fully covered, which is ideal for respite from the sun or shelter from a spot of rain – we all know how unpredictable the English weather can be. There is also heating for those chillier days. It is also set up with a garden bar, which is wonderfully convenient as you won’t have to argue among friends whose turn it is to head inside to get the next round.

They serve a variety of cocktails such as salted caramel espresso martinis, the elderflower garden and blackberry gin sours, so you can really celebrate with your loved ones in style. As well as this there will be a special garden menu to go alongside their garden kitchen, which will have plenty of nibbles to go alongside your favourite tipples.



The Lodge Kitchen and Bar at The Balmer Lawn Hotel

When are they open? From April 12, all days serving breakfast 8am to 11.30am, then serving lunch and dinner from 12pm until 9pm.

What’s on the menu? Dishes made for grazing, such as decadent sharing boards that be expanded depending on your guest count, pizzas such as the Isle of Wight blue cheese and tomato, and seasonal flatbreads.

The contemporary style of this outdoor seating area makes it a classy location for meet ups. The fact it is fully covered means you can arrive without your fingers crossed, and the warm lighting, bar that stretches across the width of the area and alpine decorations will immediately welcome you to unwind.

For an early get together, they have an expansive breakfast menu, with egg dishes, pancakes, smoothies and even buck's fizz. For a later meal affair, their pizzas are to die for, with toppings curated by the executive head chef and then baked in their state of the art Gozney Pizza oven. Drinks wise, they’re proud to serve the very locally made Henry’s Pale Ale, produced at Brockenhurst Brewery. Or if you simply want a cup of tea or coffee, they offer unlimited refills.

The Horse and Jockey, Curbridge

When are they open? From April 12, Monday to Saturday 11am to 11pm and Sundays 11am to 8pm.

What’s on the menu? A wealth of choices, from small plates such as calamari and tapenade bruschetta to hearty dishes such as pie of the day and escalopes of pork.

No matter what crowd you’re bringing, there is an abundance on the menu for all appetites and food preferences.

The pub especially prides itself on its Mediterranean tapas, pastas and pizzas, which will be delicious eaten while lounging in their outdoor pub garden. Tables are well spaced out and there are buzzers on the table, so you won’t have to get up to get a drink - all you need to do is choose what you want. As well as this, you can indulge in a beautiful riverside view.

Outdoor heating and blankets are available. And if you’ve missed live music, they’re also a great option for indulging in that, as they often have tribute acts performing in the garden. Past tributes have included George Michael and Elton John.

The Ship Inn, Owlesbury

When are they open? From April 15, Wednesday 12pm to 8.30pm, Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 8.30pm, and Sunday 12pm to 6.30pm.

What’s on the menu? Fresh, seasonal, organic food. Try their speciality The Ship Inn Burger, topped with bacon and smoky Cheddar, or chicken ballotine with sweet potato gnocchi.

Elegant plating, rich flavours, and gorgeous food – this gastropub has everything you want for a cosy meal in a traditional setting, but also delivers a taste of fine dining to your pub dinner.

The name comes from the fact the building used timbers in its 1800s construction. Dishes often use ingredients from their kitchen garden, which you can see when eating outside. As well as serving an array of timeless plates, there's a special chef menu which changes with the season. They have plenty of eating tables stretched out across the garden, all spaced out so you can feel at ease while relaxing outdoors. It’s beautifully landscaped, with a plethora of flowers, a fish pond, and even a horse pen.



HarBAR on the 6th, Southampton

When are they open? From April 14, 6.30am to 11pm Wednesday to Sunday.

What’s on the menu? Small plates such as truffle arancini and crispy monkfish scampi, fresh salads and club sandwiches, as well as stone baked pizzas with topping options like spicy sausage and with veal meatballs.

For luxury dining right on the harbour, this venue is a stunning choice. Situated at the fur-star Southampton’s Harbour Hotel, it is elegance at its most refined. Lounge on the rooftop terrace in one of the cushioned seats and indulge in the best views in the city, with a skyline of Southampton and yachts floating on the port.

Breakfast, light bites and full meals are available, so no matter what time of day you arrive, you’ll be satisfied. You could even book onto the set menu for three delightful courses. A full cocktail menu is available so you can feel like you’re on holiday gazing at the sea with a drink in hand. Luxury flavours include the Cruiser’s Champagne or the Amalfi Elixir. If you’re keeping an eye on the waistline, they have healthy cocktails such as HarBAR Refresher.

The Cosy Club, Portsmouth

When are they open? From April 12, every day from 9am to 11pm, and serving food until 10pm.

What’s on the menu? Relaxed dining with a touch of sophistication. Brunch options include eggs done in every way and buttermilk pancakes, while the main menu has a range of British and international dishes such as fish and chips, decadent burgers and curries.

For that long overdue catch up, The Cosy Club located at Gunwharf Quays provides a stylish setting at a very reasonable price.

Their terrace stretches across the rooftop balcony, with plenty of pretty, chic seating and a gorgeous view of Portsmouth. If you’re looking to take amazing photographs to commemorate your trip – whether with loved ones or of the delicious food – arrive at evening time for a sunset shot like no other. If cocktails are one of the main reasons you’re heading there, try and book Sunday to Thursday between 4pm to 8pm – their teatime tipple offers two cocktails for £9.95. All your favourites are on the menu like Mimosas and Daiquiris, while specialities include their Cosy Colada with a spicy pineapple oomph, or their Cherry Bakewell for a nostalgic sip of sweetness.

The Boathouse Hythe, Southampton

When are they open? From April 12, 10am-10pm Monday to Saturday, 11am-9pm Sunday.

What’s on the menu? All the pleasures of the sea without the hustle and bustle. Nestled in the Hythe Marina, the Boathouse provides a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by boats bobbing on the water. Seats line the stretch of the marina, which allows you to see across the water and beyond.

The menu is comforting and hearty, with a range of pies like chicken and ham, steak and kidney or goats cheese for satisfying substance. If you arrive early enough, you could even try a breakfast muffin which comes with a hot drink for just £5. For a light bite or afternoon treat, for £4.50 you can get a cake and a coffee. Fancy just the joy of chips by the water? You can just get a portion of these too. Whatever you decide to eat, you can be sure of having a peaceful time.







The Bishop on the Bridge, Winchester

When is it open? From April 12, from 12pm until 11pm all days except Sundays, where they close at 10pm.

What’s on the menu? No fuss favourites with pub flavour touches – think Fuller’s frontier battered haddock, Cornish Orchards cider steamed mussels, and molasses dates and hops sticky toffee pudding.

The scenic city of Winchester is a lovely place for a wander before stopping off at The Bishop on the Bridge. Their pub garden terrace is just as quaint – it lies right next to the River Itchen, so you can watch the waters flow and bask in the beauty of nature while enjoying that fresh first cool drink.

When pre-booking, be sure to see if you can bag a seat right next to the fence for the best riverside view. Hence the name, there’s also the lovely sight of the bridge, which is great for people-watching. While the dishes at The Bishop are well-known and loved, the plating makes them especially exceptional. Gorgeous swirls, intricate dots and thoughtfully placed foods make each dish look so wonderful you won’t want to take a bite.

Watership Down Inn, Whitchurch

When are they open? From April 15, Monday-Thursday 12pm to 3pm then 6pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday open all day, and Sunday 12pm to 5.30pm.

What’s on the menu? A range of crowd pleasers – their bistro menu includes sirloin steak, brisket burger, halloumi salad, and lemon and lime posset.

The large garden at the Watership Down Inn has a host of beautiful flower beds, as well as mature beech trees to keep you cool on those sunny summer days.

Have a wander through it for post-meal respite and see what seasonal shrubbery you can spot. There is also a painted rabbit mural on the front as a nod to the inn’s book name origins, which is a true piece of art. As well as umbrella tables nestled in the garden, they have a marquee on their large lawn in case you need shade or shelter. Their food is also award-winning, so you can be assured you will be treated to top quality gastropub food. If you’re heading for a roast, they produce a new style each week, so make sure to enquire beforehand to find out what’s on offer.



The Cabinet Rooms, Winchester

When are they open? From April 15, 6pm-10pm Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

What’s on the menu? For now, they’re opening exclusively for evening drinks.

If the thought of cocktails on the terrace is tantalising for you, head over to Disco Rooms at the Winchester Discovery Centre for a fun atmosphere and delicious drinks. The owners of the rooms are the founders of Winchester Cocktail Week and the Southampton Cocktail Week, and know how to pour the perfect shaken or stirred drink. They have classics such as Manhattans, Cosmopolitans, and Martinis, as well as their signatures.

These include the twisted vesper with Twisted Nose gin and Grey Goose vodka and the Hello Sailor with Hampshire Gunpowder gin. For a caffeine boost after a tiring day, they also have coffee cocktails such as the Café Martini, made with tequila and Cointreau Noir. Or for those staying off alcohol, they have options such as the Seedlip Mule and soft drinks such as Green Lady sparking tea. Hot drinks wise, they have coffees like chai lattes and teas like the London fog, as well as all the usuals.