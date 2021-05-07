Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
7 of the best places to eat al fresco in York

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:41 AM May 7, 2021   
The Star Inn the City, York lights shining by the riverside

The Star Inn the City, York - Credit: Bailey-Cooper Photography

Here's our pick of places to gather outdoors with friends and family for that long-awaited catch-up in and around York.

The Star Inn The City, Lendal Engine House, Museum Street
Situated on the River Ouse, at the edge of the Museum Gardens and next to Lendal Tower, the sister restaurant of the award-winning Star Inn Harome, has arguably the finest food and location in the city. 
starinnthecity.co.uk

The Lamb and Lion Inn, High Petergate
Almost within the shadow of York Minster, The Lamb and Lion Inn has a large area with parasols to cater for the great British weather to go alongside the menu of classic British pud food.
lambandlioninnyork.com

The Churchill, Bootham, York
A relaxing, twinkly large patio covered with heated parasols plus a fire pit in the centre of the garden. There’s also The Churchill Bothy which provides a private space in which to celebrate. Menu items include; wood-fired pizzas all day as well as deli boards. 
Churchillhotel.com 

Waterfront Café, York Marina
A beautiful setting to sit and watch the world go by, right on the riverbank, overlooking the River Ouse. Rock up for breakfast, lunch or dinner from seasonal menus offering classic dishes, to contemporary trends. The river frontage has plenty of sociable seating on the grassy riverbank. Online bookings are now available for outdoor tables on the grassed area with parasols and tables on the covered terrace.
waterfront-cafe.co.uk 

Dyls, Skeldergate Bridge
A restful spot with a cool riverside vibe. Dyls is a contemporary café & bar situated in the iconic Motor House on Skeldergate Bridge, overlooking the River Ouse and Clifford’s Tower. Feast on delicious breakfast, brunch, lunch and late-night nibbles. Locally roasted coffee, homemade cakes, artisan gins and bespoke cocktails. 
dylsyork.co.uk 

Lucia, Swinegate
Located in the heart of the city on Swinegate, Lucia serves up a wide range of Italian classics, Sunday Roast and for the evening, there's an extensive cocktail menu.
luciawinebar.co.uk

The Chopping Block at Walmgate Ale House, Walmgate
The Anglo-French restaurant has undertaken a substantial change to it’s menus over lockdown, incorporating French classics like Goat’s Cheese Soufflé and Pike Quenelles. But you also find beef and yorkshire pudding on their set menu available all evening Tuesday to Saturday, as well as a Traditional Roast on Sunday.
www.thechoppingblock.co.uk

