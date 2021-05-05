Video

Published: 12:48 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM May 5, 2021

Whether your fix is lobster, prawn tacos, oysters or good old fish and chips, there's nothing better than feasting by the sea.

Seaview, Saltburn-by-the-sea - This popular takeaway and seafood restaurant got some primetime TV glory recently when Nadiya Hussain and Fred Sirieux popped in while filming the TV series, Remarkable Places to Eat – and Fred was stunned by the quality of the Yorkshire coast catch. The place is getting a revamp at the minute and is due to reopen at the beginning of July. Great whether you want an extravagant seafood platter in the restaurant or cod and chips to eat on the beach from the takeaway. theseaviewrestaurant.co.uk

Fish Cottage in Sandsend - Credit: Archant

The Fish Cottage, Sandsend - A new kid on the block that’s bringing a touch of Stein’s Padstow to to this chic seaside village, in a whitewashed café that’s as cool as they come. Fish and prawn tacos, squid and chips, cod burgers and traditional fish and chips are on the menu. Fish from local boats is used where possible and sustainability is at its heart. fishcottage.co.uk

Estbek House, Sandsend - Locally-caught fish and seafood are very much at the heart of this charming restaurant – a Yorkshire Life Food & Drink award-winner. Choose from a very extensive fish menu – from market fresh classics to the amazing Estbek Fish Pie – which we can vouch for - lobster, cod, crayfish tails, brown shrimp in a seafood stack and topped with sliced and seared king scallops! estbekhouse.co.uk

The Star Inn The Harbour, Whitby, - Credit: Bailey-Cooper Photography

Star Inn the Harbour, Whitby - If a platter of oysters and glass of Champagne is how you prefer your seaside seafood experience, then this place should hit the spot. Andrew Pern’s harbourside outpost serves up fish and chip favourites but also makes the most of the plentiful catch from local fishing boats with daily specials. starinntheharbour.co.uk

Lobster and champagne at Golden Grid in Scarborough - Credit: David Chalmers

Golden Grid, Scarborough - Lobster and chips? This much-loved harbourside café has won numerous awards and a fair share of on-screen fame too. Loads of retro classic seaside appeal and a menu that spans traditional fish and chips to a blow-out seafood platter. There are glorious views towards Flamborough too. goldengrid.co.uk

Fish Box, Robin Hood’s Bay - An easy-going takeaway with great views across the village and Bay. It might be exactly the place to stop after a hearty hike. No frills but benches, fresh air and priceless views to whet your appetite. fishboxwhitby.co.uk