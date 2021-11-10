Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Where to have Christmas Day dinner in Yorkshire 2021

person

Beth Windsor

Published: 11:14 PM November 10, 2021
group of people cheers over a turkey

Take the pressure off Christmas and let the professionals do it for you - Credit: Unsplash

Take the fuss out of Christmas with our round-up of some of the best places to enjoy a festive feast on the big day in Yorkshire.


Grantley Hall, Ripon

Hang up your apron, get your party outfit on and make your way to Bar & Restaurant EightyEight for an extravagant Christmas lunch. With design-led décor, tantalising cocktails and a delicious Christmas Day menu, Bar & Restaurant EightyEight creates a vibrant and enticing Christmas Day experience.  See what the Christmas Day package includes here

Where: Grantley Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3ET  

Pricing: £150 per person for adults, £80 per child (between the ages of 6 and 14) and £25 for children between the ages of 2 and 5 

Booking: grantleyhall.co.uk

christmas tree in restaurant

Restaurant EightyEighty looking festive for Christmas - Credit: Grantley Hall


The Traddock, Settle

Located in the stunning Yorkshire Dales, tuck into festive flavours that have been locally sourced by expert chefs. Expect a traditional four-course festive feast to be served over two sittings - choose between either a lunch time slot from 12.30pm - 2.30pm or if you prefer to dine in the evening book from 6.30pm - 8.30pm. 

Where: The Traddock, Austwick, Settle, LA2 8BY

Pricing: £85 per person

Booking: thetraddock.co.uk


The Principle, York

What better place to spend Christmas Day than the beautiful city of York. Join The Principal in The Refectory for a delicious Christmas Day lunch where the meal will begin with a glass of fizz.  Once you have enjoyed your aperitif, it’ll be time to indulge in whichever delightful choice you selected for your starter, main and dessert, followed by some well-needed relaxation in the beauty of The Garden Room.

Where: The Principal, Station Rd, York YO24 1AA

Pricing: £75pp and half price for children under 12

Booking: theprincipalyork.ihg.com

The Principal in the snow

Spend Christmas in the medieval city of York - Credit: The Principal

Weetwood Hall, Leeds

Dine in the opulence of a Jacobean manor house set amidst beautiful grounds and gardens. Tuck into four courses served at either 12.15pm or 2.15pm in the Woodlands Restaurant. 

Where: Weetwood Hall, Otley Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS16 5PS

Pricing: It’s £85 for adults, £35 for a child-sized portion or £25 for the special children’s menu

Booking: weetwood.co.uk


 Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley 

Opt for a Christmas dinner with a difference when you dine at Cannon Hall this year. Order their Hanging Christmas Kebab complete with a huge Yorkshire pudding filled to the brim with turkey and all the trimmings. If you prefer something a bit more traditional then don't fear, you can still order a classic Christmas dinner. 

Where: Cannon Hall Farm, Bark House Ln, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT

Pricing: Prices start at £19 for two courses

Booking: cannonhallfarm.co.uk

Pigs in blankets kebab

Christmas dinner with a difference - Credit: Cannon Hall

Yorkshire Life
Christmas
Food and Drink
Yorkshire

