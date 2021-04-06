Published: 1:40 PM April 6, 2021

With Boris announcing that outside drinking and dining can recommence from April 12, we look at some of the best pub gardens in Somerset.

The Anchor Inn, Hillfarance

This is a great choice for children; from an array of toys and play equipment to menus catering to youngsters from tiny tots to teenagers.

The Anchor Inn will be welcoming people back from May 19 but it is hosting some pop-up events prior to that.





Lord Poulett Arms, Hinton St George

Reopening from April 16, this gorgeous award-winning countryside pub has outside spaces that epitomise peace and tranquillity. Think walled gardens with secluded corners, fairy lights twinkling overhead and even a petanque piste for the warmer months.

The chefs at the Lord Poulett Arms use meat and game from local farms, fish landed daily on the south coast and fresh leaves picked just a few steps away in the kitchen garden.





The Sheppey Inn, Lower Godney

Overlooking the starling murmurations of the Somerset Levels, this is the place to go for modern European food and a whole host of local ciders.

The views from the Sheppey Inn's pub garden offer stunning views over the countryside, but it is actually situated just 10 minutes from England’s smallest city, Wells.

The pub is due to reopen on April 12.





The Litton, Litton

Take your pick from the landscaped garden, which has a large grassy area for the youngsters to run about on, the courtyard with relaxing seating, a real sun trap on a warm day. Or choose the Riverside Terrace, where you can relax under a cosy blanket next to the firepit and take in views of the River Chew.

The Litton, due to reopen April 12, now has a range of new undercover tents to dine under, but not all seats will be covered. So it is best to book.

If you’d prefer to dine at home, The Litton To Go takeaway service also resumes on April 12, every day from 12-8 pm.





Hare and Hounds, Bath

With stunning views over Bath, this pub also thinks of the entire family. Children can explore the children’s play area, climbing frames and bridges, whilst parents can keep an eye whilst enjoying a coffee on the picnic benches.

There is also a new outside bar and pizzeria in the garden, as well as a new covered seating area, which can all be experienced at the Hare and Hounds from April 12.





The Hairy Dog, Minehead

This one is for families with young children. Call ahead to find out when the pub is reopening, but when children can go back they will once again be able to enjoy the play area, complete with a 10-meter tower and slides at The Hairy Dog.





The White Horse Inn, Mark

This traditional country village inn enjoys pretty gardens suitable for the whole family.

Formerly a one-roomed cider house, it was built on the site of the ancient High Hall of the Abbots of Glastonbury who travelled to the surrounding manors by barge on the Mark Yeo river, directly opposite the pub, in the 1300s. There are no gimmicks, just a good ol’ relaxing village pub.

Ring ahead to find out when the White Horse Inn is reopening.





The Devonshire Arms, Langport

Enjoy the lovely courtyard garden surrounded by wisteria and lavender and dine outside amongst the herb borders or in the walled terrace garden.

There’s even croquet, boules and garden Jenga on the large terraced lawns.

The Devonshire Arms is hoping to reopen for outdoor dining and drinks on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from April 16.





