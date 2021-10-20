How to make your Christmas 2021 one to remember

Promotion

Published: 5:33 PM October 20, 2021

Signature dishes like the crab ‘katsu’ starter will be appearing on the 2021 Christmas menu at Channels Bar and Brasserie. - Credit: Giulia Verdinelli

Whether you’re planning a Christmas get together with friends, family or your workmates, we’ve got the tips you need to make your Christmas event extra special.

We chat with head chef Dan Pitts from Channels Bar and Brasserie in Chelmsford, who tells us all about their festive menus and why Channels will make the perfect venue for your festivities.

Q: What’s on the menu this Christmas at Channels Bar and Brasserie?

Head chef Dan Pitts from Channels Bar and Brasserie in Chelmsford reveals what tasty treats they'll be serving over the Christmas holidays 2021. - Credit: Giulia Verdinelli

A: This year we’ve produced a stunning range of menus with something for everyone. We’ll be delivering signature dishes like the crab ‘katsu’ starter and miso blackened cod main.

On Boxing Day we’ll be serving a traditional ‘Sunday lunch’ style menu that’s perfect for families as they spend some quality time with their loved ones. You can also join us for breakfast on Boxing Day between 9 and 11.30am - bookings are required.

Q: How will Channels Bar and Brasserie welcome in the New Year?

A: New Year’s Eve is one of my favourite evenings to spend at Channels. It’s the ideal place for guests to drink and be merry in a welcoming, vibrant atmosphere.

You'll feel right at home in the cosy, stunning setting at Channels Bar and Brasserie - it's the ideal place to celebrate Christmas 2021 with your loved ones. - Credit: Giulia Verdinelli

This year we’re serving a five-course menu, designed to take your tastebuds on a journey, from the very first bite to the last. I’ve created the dishes based on some of my childhood favourites like ‘dippy egg,’ ‘jelly and ice cream’ and ‘grandma’s apple pie.’ It promises to be an evening full of surprises and fun! You will need to book in advance for any of our Christmas events.

Q: What other tasty treats can customers expect to see this Christmas at Channels Bar and Brasserie?

A: Every menu will feature produce taken from this season’s harvest of our chef garden, so guests can look forward to enjoying food that’s been organically farmed and locally sourced. I think getting to not only prepare, but pick the food we use, adds that extra-special touch.

Rainbow chard, celeriac and heritage squash and carrots are but a few of the delectable trimmings that will appear on the festive menus. It’s amazing that we’re able to grow and serve as much as we do on-site and have the space to keep beehives – there aren’t many places around here that can say that.

Channels Bar and Brasserie enjoys using only the freshest, finest and locally sourced ingredients like this Stonebass that featured on their spring menu. - Credit: Giulia Verdinelli

I have also designed our Christmas menu to produce zero waste. I believe it’s paramount in today’s economic climate, and for the health of our planet, to make the most of every ingredient I use. For example, I am constantly refining our main turkey dish and creating new recipes to use up every part of the meat.

The leftovers from our turkey prep are minced down and used in our game terrines, Christmas pudding and ketchup. We use the bones to create stocks and sauces.

Q: What events will be on at Channels Bar and Brasserie this Christmas?

A: This December, we’ll have live music each Friday evening at 7:30pm, and will also be hosting our regular ‘Jazzy Sunday’ which runs every second Sunday of the month. Our house jazz band, The Jazzy Boys, perform while customers enjoy their delicious Sunday lunch. It’s a lovely environment for the whole family.

Although we have already sold out of our breakfast and lunch with Santa events for 2021, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for next year's event dates! Children (and adults) of all ages love the Christmas surprises and meeting Santa himself!

Enjoy dining in the newly refurbished bar and restaurant at Channels Bar and Brasserie. - Credit: Giulia Verdinelli

We will also be running Christmas party nights throughout December in our beautiful Essex Barn. You can visit our website for a list of dates or email us to find out more. You can also hire one of our private dining spaces for up to 18 people, and our team can help you put all the plans in place to have an amazing lunch or dinner out!

Our Chef’s table, known as ‘The 25’ will launch soon, where we will create a bespoke menu, using ingredients sourced within 25 miles of the estate. The meal will be a true celebration of all things Essex.

Q: Why should people spend their Christmas holidays at Channels Bar and Brasserie?

A: We have over 40 years’ experience entertaining and catering for guests, and as a family-run business, we know how to make you feel at home. We’re surrounded by gorgeous landscapes that provide a stunning backdrop for your afternoon or evening meal, and the cosy, rustic design of our estate will make you feel instantly welcome.

Channel Chelmsford's Chef’s table, known as ‘The 25’ will launch soon, featuring a bespoke menu, made using ingredients sourced within 25 miles of the estate. - Credit: Giulia Verdinelli

The restaurant is open seven days a week and dogs are more than welcome. You can even purchase restaurant vouchers that will make an ideal Christmas gift for that special someone. Channels is a truly wonderful place to create some unforgettable memories this Christmas.

To arrange your Christmas outing, book online at channelschelmsford.co.uk/dine. Booking in advance is essential.

You can also call 01245 440005 or email brasserie@channelsestate.co.uk.