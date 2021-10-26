Win an amazing festive break for two

Win

Published: 10:06 AM October 26, 2021

There is no better place to spend the festive season and enjoy a cosy celebration than the Cary Arms and Spa at Babbacombe.

The beautiful inn on the beach is the perfect spot to celebrate the festive season with friends and colleagues, whether it’s enjoying a sumptuous three-course lunch or dinner in the cosy surrounds of the log-fired pub, or even making a proper break of it and staying overnight.

The Cary Arms is offering its special festive menu from December 1 to 23 and here is what is on the menu:

Starters

Smoked duck breast served with orange segments, marmalade, rocket, sourdough.

Smoked mackerel pâté, served with pickled salad, horseradish mayonnaise, ciabatta.

Deep fried breadcrumbed brie served with red onion jam, toasted ciabatta.

Roasted parsnip and honey soup topped with walnut oil.

Main courses

Oven roasted turkey parcels filled with stuffing and cranberry, served with garlic and thyme potatoes, pigs in blankets and a red wine jus.

Strip loin of beef served with roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, pigs in blankets and a red wine jus.

Goats’ cheese, olive tapenade, spinach, pappardelle pasta with walnut oil.

Brixham catch of the day served with crushed new potatoes, mussel and clam cream sauce.

Desserts

Boozy Xmas pudding, served with brandy sauce.

Sticky toffee pudding served with rum and raisin ice cream and a butterscotch sauce.

Winter spiced apple and pear crumble served with vanilla ice cream.

White chocolate and cinnamon panna cotta served with ginger shortbread.

Enjoy a delicious three-course meal for as little as £27.50 this festive season - Credit: Cary Arms

The price is £27.50 per person Monday to Friday lunchtimes, £29.50 per person Saturday and Sunday lunchtimes and for Sunday to Thursday dinner bookings. Or the price is £34.50 per person for Friday and Saturday dinners. Booking is essential and there is a deposit of £10 per person required.

And rather than drive home, why not stay the night at the Cary Arms with one of the inn’s special festive sleepover packages? A three-course meal followed by a stay in a luxury Seaview Room costs a supplement of £180 including VAT and a full English breakfast the following morning for two. Or you can upgrade to a Beach Hut at an extra £80 or Beach Suite at an extra £115.

The Cary Arms is also offering special Christmas, Twixmas and New Year Festive Breaks. The Christmas Break on December 24, 25 and 26 costs £1,970 per double room. The Twixmas break on December 27, 28 and 29 costs from £910 per double room and the New Year break on December 30 and 31 and January 1 costs from £1,855 per double room.

caryarms.co.uk

WIN! A stay and dinner

We’ve teamed up with The Cary Arms to offer one lucky Devon Life reader the chance to win an amazing festive stay for two. The prize-winning package includes:

A festive dinner for two with a bottle of Champagne;

A romantic festive spa twilight hideaway including: a one-night stay in a beach hut; use of the spa facilities for two hours; a Christmas cocktail and mince pie and a three-course festive dinner.

To be in with a chance of winning, complete the form and competition question below. Competition closing date is December 2, 2021.