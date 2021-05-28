Published: 3:51 PM May 28, 2021

It’s the last chance for foodies to enjoy the pop-up restaurants at exclusive Devon venue Huntsham Court as just three weekends remain

Huntsham Court holds a massive place in my heart since we moved to Devon and bought this magnificent but unloved Victorian grand dame in 2012. We’ve spent years restoring the building and as we have 40 bedrooms sleeping 92 guests, normally we just rent the whole place like a giant self-catered house for private clan gatherings to mark those special family moments – such as weddings, retirements and big birthdays.

Roast Beef by chefs Posh Nosh at Huntsham Court. - Credit: Posh Nosh

Like everyone, we are feeling somewhat bashed, bruised and bewildered by the storm of Covid, closures and now the wettest May on record. As everything begins to reopen, we wanted to celebrate the end of lockdown and do something special; to find a way to throw the house open to the local community and support the catering and restaurant industry that has suffered so much.

So, what better way to do this than to have a Pop-Up Restaurant, Bar and Hotel and invite folks and foodies to enjoy the house whilst feasting on some amazing food? The Pop-Up is open at weekends and, for the last three weekends (June 4-20), we have three established and popular guest chef teams transforming our Library and Diamond Room into two cosy restaurant spaces. Plus, we have our in-house bar serving drinks and cocktails and a fabulous wine list put together by Bray Valley Wines.

Sharing Board by chef Pete of Queen & Whippet at Huntsham Court. - Credit: Queen & Whippet

We are really excited as it's about the house waking up from its long hibernation and welcoming guests for drinks, dinner and a stayover if they fancy a night away.

The stars of the show are the chefs and their service teams. They are passionate about sourcing local, sustainable and ethically produced fayre. Each weekend they all serve afternoon tea, dinner and Sunday lunch, as well as breakfast for residents.

What makes the Pop-Up really special though is that each of them is doing their twist on the classics - each weekend the menu will be very different to showcase their unique flair and style.

For example, for Friday dinners Julie of Posh Nosh, is serving a choice of sharing plates; Mark from Milkshed Kitchen, is showcasing a sharing feast menu and Pete from Queen & Whippet, is crafting a classic three-course menu. The pinnacle of each weekend (aside from the Sunday roast options) has to be the Saturday night Tasting Menus that really go above and beyond - definitely book in advance though as tables are very limited:

Cheesecake by chef Mark of Milkshed Kitchen at Huntsham Court. - Credit: Milkshed Kitchen

Who’s in the kitchen?

Try one or try them all! Each weekend is something different with guest chefs:

June 4-6: Posh Nosh

June 11-13: Milkshed Kitchen

June 18-20: Queen & Whippet

The spacious drawing room, one of three guest reception rooms at Huntsham Court. - Credit: Ivista

Exclusive competition – win a luxurious overnight stay at Huntsham Court

Great British Life has teamed up with Huntsham Court to offer one reader the chance to win an overnight stay for two in a suite, plus a complimentary bottle of house champagne, Friday night dinner and breakfast the next morning in the amazing Milkshed Kitchen Pop-Up Restaurant. The winner will have the option to extend their stay to include the Saturday night and book additional meals at extra cost.

To be in with a chance of winning, just send the answer to the question below to competitions@devonlife.co.uk to arrive no later than noon on Monday, June 7, 2021. Please include your name, full home address and a daytime telephone number:

How many bedrooms are there at Huntsham Court?

T&Cs: The winner will be contacted and must confirm their availability on Tuesday, June 8. Entrants must be over 18. Subject to the current Covid restrictions and rules and the prize is non-exchangeable and not transferable. Should either, the winner not confirm, or not be able to attend for any reason including Covid rules, or Covid rules or other circumstances prevent Huntsham Court or Milkshed Kitchen from opening that date, the prize is forfeited. Subject to availability.