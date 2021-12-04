Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Staycation boltholes to book now (and with open fires to snuggle up in front of!)

Anna Lambert

Published: 4:05 PM December 4, 2021
The Pig, Bridge Place, Canterbury, Kent, hotel, boutique hotel, gardens, restaurant, bar

The Barn at The Pig, Bridge Place, Canterbury: cosy and warm

Crisp days, cosy nights - walks to enjoy and pubs on the doorstep: winter is an ideal time to book a break away locally, and with some great deals on offer at this time of the year. Here are a few that look rather wonderful.

Shepherd Neame

The fireplace at The Sun Inn, Faversham

The fireplace at The Sun Inn, Faversham - Credit: Frankie Julian


Bargain breaks are on offer at a selection of Shepherd Neame’s historic pubs with rooms and hotels, including The Sun Inn at Faversham, with its welcoming open fire. The rate includes dinner, standard room and breakfast for two for £110, until December 10 2021, then from January 3 to March 4 2022 (excluding Saturdays and 13 and 14 February), subject to terms and conditions. See shepherdneame.co.uk/book-winter-stay for details.

Romney Marsh Shepherds Huts

Romney Marsh shepherds huts

Gorgeous at this time of year, with wood-burning stoves to keep you toasty and a great offer for Kent Life readers: Romney Marsh shepherds huts - Credit: Romney Marsh shepherds huts


These are run by a family who have lived and farmed on Romney Marsh since 1882, and who also produce a range of sumptuous wool products crafted from the fleeces of their own lovely ewes. 
Get closer to nature and enjoy terrific views out over the marshes, as you cosy up to the log burner inside or venture outdoors to huddle up around the fire pit. They are offering Kent Life readers a gorgeous toiletries gift box, worth £25, for an overnight stay, quote code KENTLIFE. From £250, 
self-catering, but with breakfast packs available, and pubs nearby.
romneymarshshepherdshuts.co.uk

The Pig
The UK’s sixth sumptuous Pig hotel in Canterbury, in a historic Grade II listed house with all the elements of a Pig experience and a unique mix of rooms. The Barn (a huge upstairs-downstairs two-person rustic retreat – from £365) and the Hop Pickers’ Huts (from £295) include their own cosy log burners.
thepighotel.com

Rocksalt
Several of the gloriously imaginative and quirky bedrooms offered in east Kent by the Folkstone-based Rocksalt Group also have open fireplaces or log burners, including three  at the Woolpack in Warehorne and two at the Five Bells, Brabourne. Winter pilgrims seeking shelter from the elements may also check out the Wife 
of Bath in Wye. Double rooms from £170 B&B.
therocksaltgroup.com

Hever Castle B&B

The Tudor dining room for bed-and-breakfast guests at Hever Castle

The Tudor dining room for bed-and-breakfast guests at Hever Castle - Credit: Hever Castle


Stay within the grounds at Hever Castle’s luxury B&B in the Astor Wing, or in the adjacent cottage, Medley Court, to have breakfast  in the wood-panelled Tudor Suite with its great fireplace in the Astor Wing. Overnight visitors have full access to the castle and grounds. Deluxe doubles from £185 B&B. 
hevercastle.co.uk

