Feast like a royal, dress up and celebrate the Jubilee in great British style with afternoon tea to remember at these lovely places.









Mama Doreen's Emporium, Harrogate

Harrogate's queen of afternoon teas, Mama Doreen will be offering a Jubilee themed afternoon tea served on a crowned stand complete with classics such as coronation chicken sandwiches and Eton Mess, with the addition of some gorgeous postage stamps in biscuit form and savoury delights. Performers will also be in attendance to entertain guests. Takeaway afternoon tea and decorations are available to buy for your own street party.

May 20 - June 6, Mama Doreen's Emporium, 9-11 Station Sq, Harrogate, HG1 1TB

mamadoreensemporium.co.uk

Castle Howard is the ultimate stately spot to enjoy a jubilee afternoon tea - Credit: Charlotte Graham

Grecian Hall Afternoon Tea, Castle Howard

Curated by the estate’s Head Chef, this quintessentially British afternoon tea will feature sweet and savoury items from some of Yorkshire’s finest produce. Make the experience even more special by adding a glass of Nyetimber Classic Cuvée. Take a look at the long-gallery where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert visited in 1850. Tickets to both events include entry into the house and grounds.

Platinum Jubilee: Grecian Hall Afternoon Tea, May 28 – June 12. Non-members £49.95, members £30, child £40. Castle Howard, York, YO60 7DA

castlehoward.co.uk





Royal Afternoon Tea Garden Party, Simonstone Hall

Simonstone Hall terrace - Credit: Simonstone Hall

Have you ever wanted to attend a royal garden party? Well, now’s your chance. On Thursday June 2, Simonstone Hall hosts the ‘Queen’s Garden Party’ complete with brass band, music and dancing. An elegant afternoon tea and English sparkling wine can be enjoyed in the garden under streams of bunting. Come dressed in your best ‘Royal Garden Party’ gear.

Royal Afternoon Tea Garden Party, June 2. Tickets £42 per person. Simonstone Hall, Hawes, DL8 3LY

simonstonehall.com





Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea, Wentbridge House Hotel

For one week only, Wentbridge House Hotel will be serving up some royal treats worthy of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. This traditional afternoon tea with all the favourites from roast sirloin of beef sandwiches to her Majesty’s royal fruit cake will be served with a glass of the world renowned English sparkling wine – Nyetimber Cuvée Cherie. Anyone sharing Queen Elizabeth’s name will be given £10 off the final bill and a Molton Brown gift.

Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea, May 30 – June 5. Tickets start at £33.95 for adults and £12.95 for children. Wentbridge House, The Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JJ

wentbridgehouse.co.uk





Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea, Crathorne Hall

Take a seat in the grand drawing room and enjoy stunning views over the Leven Valley as you celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-year reign with a Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea. Fill up on delectable finger sandwiches and delightful cakes before making your way to the lawn for children’s games and a royal trail through the woodland.

Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea, June 4 & 5. Tickets £23.50 per adult and £12.75 per child. Crathorne Hall, Crathorne, Yarm, TS15 0AR

handpickedhotels.co.uk/crathorne-hall