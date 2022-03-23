Bettys Afternoon Tea tops TripAdvisor five star ratings list

Yorkshire afternoon teas feature in national top ten list for five star ratings on TripAdvisor.

Going for a good old-fashioned afternoon tea has become a much-loved British pastime. In fact, there has been a 395% increase in Google searches for ‘afternoon tea near me’ since this time last year, showing its huge popularity with the British public..

Kitchen design and retail experts, Magnet, have created the Great British Tea Index analysing TripAdvisor data to reveal the UK’s best cities for tea drinkers and the best-rated afternoon teas across the country.

To determine the top spots for afternoon tea in the UK, Magnet pulled together a list of all the restaurants in the UK with reviews including the words 'Afternoon Tea' on TripAdvisor. They then ranked the restaurants based on the number of 5* reviews to reveal the best-rated afternoon teas in the country.

Yorkshire certainly has the credentials to lay claim to be the hotspot for afternoon tea in the country with three establishments featuring in the national top ten, more than any other county or region.

In first place is the iconic northern eatery, Bettys. With six locations dotted around Yorkshire, the famous tea room is always busy, and serves one of the best afternoon teas in the country. The restaurant chain has received 4,645 5* reviews so far, and costs £28.95 per person for a delicious afternoon tea, in which you’ll receive delicious sandwiches, specialty teas and irresistible cakes and scones.

In seventh place is Ego Mediterranean, the Sheffield city centre branch of the successful chain of Ego restaurants. The Surrey Street based restaurant serves a £12.95 afternoon tea which includes: sandwiches, cakes, desserts & a scone with jam and clotted cream, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free option.

The stylish Dakota restaurant in Leeds city centre, takes up the final spot in the national top ten with their £23.50 Afternoon Tea, available on the Bar Menu.

Afternoon Tea with most five star ratings on TripAdvisor in the UK

POS. Restaurant 5* ratings 1 Bettys Cafe and Tea Rooms, York & Harrogate 4,645 2 The Dome, Edinburgh 4,316 3 The Witchery by the Castle, Edinburgh 3,073 4 Panoramic 34, Liverpool 3,012 5 Marco Pierre White Restaurant, Birmingham 2,264 6 Sally Lunn's Historic Eating House, Somerset 2,157 7 Ego Mediterranean, Sheffield 1,883 8 The Sussex Exchange, Hastings 1,855 9 The Fourteas, Stratford-upon-Avon 1,719 10 Dakota Restaurant, Leeds 1,624

To see the full study and methodology, please visit: www.magnet.co.uk/inspire/news/afternoon-tea-hotspots/