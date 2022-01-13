5 bars in Yorkshire perfect for dry January

Join the party this dry January with our guide to the best bars serving non-alcoholic tipples across Yorkshire - Credit: Jennifer Pallian

Just because you're doing dry January doesn't mean you have to stay at home and miss out on all the fun. We've found some of the best places in Yorkshire for all your no-alcohol needs.

The Ivy, Harrogate

Throughout January until 6 February, The Ivy Harrogate have added some extra special tipples to their mocktail list. The restaurant's new 'Stress-Free Sipping' drinks are a selection of low or no-alcohol beverages infused with natural CBD adaptogens, designed to boost your mood, enhance relaxation and reduce stress levels. Try the Trip CBD Infused Coolers in two refreshing flavours for a sparkling mocktail that contains 15mg of premium CBD.

7-9 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU

theivyharrogate.com

The Alchemist, Leeds

Known for their eye-catching and inventive cocktails, those going alcohol-free for the month of January don't have to miss out on these Instagram-worthy beverages. Choose between six delicious mocktails inspired by their most popular drinks. Bubblygum is fun and fruity, while Mango Shake, with its white chocolate cream foam, will have you ordering another one before you've even finished your first.

The Alchemist Trinity, Trinity Shopping Centre, Leeds, LS1 6HW; The Alchemist Greek Street, Leeds, LS1 5SH

thealchemist.uk.com





The Botanist, York

This atmospheric cocktail bar, located on a pretty cobbled street in the centre of York, is the go-to place for botanical cocktails. As well as a selection of alcohol-free ciders and beers, there's some tasty non-alcoholic mojitos and spritz to quench your thirst. Delicately flavoured with delicious botanicals, you wouldn't know it's not the real thing.

15-19 Stonegate, York, YO1 8ZW

thebotanist.uk.com





All Bar One, Sheffield

With an extensive menu, this popular bar has a great selection of alcohol-free tipples to suit every taste. There are seven different mocktails to choose from, featuring favourites such as a Virgin Pineapple Daiquri, Virgin Mojio and Virgin Porn Star Martini. We especially love that the menu tells you what kind of glass your drink will come in, so whether you're in the mood for a long or short one, you know what to pick.

13-15 Leopold St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2GY

allbarone.co.uk





The Lexington, Hull

Enjoy panoramic views across the city as you sip on an expertly mixed mocktail at Hull's most beautiful rooftop bar. Using homemade ingredients and the award-winning Box Botanicals, expect such delicious drinks that those who aren't doing dry January will end up ordering one. But the question is, are you a Pilmore Pot, Oppy Wood or Free Spirit kind of person? Try all three to find out.

24, Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8NH

thelexingtonbare.co.uk