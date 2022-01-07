Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
5 of the best sustainable places to eat in Yorkshire

Beth Windsor

Published: 6:01 PM January 7, 2022
The Black Swan at Oldstead gathers most of its ingredients from the family farm and kitchen garden - Credit: Tommy Banks

‘Ethical eating’ can be a tricky one to get your head around, to make things a little easier, we’ve compiled a list to of some of the more famous ethical eateries in the county.

The Black Swan at Oldstead  
This Michelin-starred restaurant focuses on sustainability which has gained it another accolade with a Michelin green star. Chef Tommy Banks believes we should eat more consciously and puts an emphasis on eating locally, seasonably and sustainably. Most of the produce is sourced from the nearby family farm, hedgerows or like-minded suppliers.  
Oldstead, York YO61 4BL 
blackswanoldstead.co.uk 

Eat Your Greens, Leeds   
This European-style, organic restaurant is all about farm-to-fork goodness. If you fancy a tipple you can rest assured you’ll be getting served a glass of goodness as their alcohol is natural, organic and low-intervention and even their cordials are homemade. If you feel inspired, why not stock up at their onsite organic greengrocers.  
42 New York St, Leeds LS2 7DY 
eatyourgreensleeds.co.uk 

Fish&Forest, York  
A forward-thinking, sustainable restaurant focussing on fish and game, the menu is small, reflecting only what they’re able to sustainably and ethically source. The fish is wild, native, ethically farmed and sustainably caught on day boats, while the game is also wild and sourced from local and regional estates that have smaller shoots for population control.  
110 Micklegate, York YO1 6JX 
fishandforestrestaurant.com 

INNOVATION Café, Hebden Bridge Mill 
This informal, riverside café is located in Hebden Bridge Mill which uses the nearby river and waterwheel, along with solar panels for all its heating and electrics. Expect wholesome, homemade dishes, along with regional favourites such as Taylor’s of Harrogate tea and coffee, along with a great selection of locally brewed beers.  
Bridge Mill, St George's Square, Hebden Bridge HX7 8ET 
innovationhebdenbridge.co.uk 

Blue Moon Café, Sheffield  
Opening its doors in 1995, this vegetarian and vegan café takes pride in serving produce from local and ethical suppliers while focussing its menu on global, fresh and exciting flavours. Not only do they use local suppliers, but they stock coffee from ‘Girls Who Grind’ an ethical business that both supports and empowers female coffee growers from around the world. 
2 St James' St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2EW 
bluemooncafesheffield.com 

Yorkshire Life

