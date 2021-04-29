6 fantastic garden cafes in Yorkshire for you to try

Published: 9:46 AM April 29, 2021

Get ready to stretch those lockdown legs – we’ve rounded up some of our favourite gardens with cafés that are opening up again. They are blooming and ready to welcome you with open arms.

The Vine cafe at Helmsley Walled Garden - Credit: Colin Dilcock

Helmsley Walled Garden

Helmsley Walled Garden, along with The Vine House Café, is now open. The owners have been busy renovating and developing parts of the garden. The Iris Border is looking sumptuous and the Clematis Garden has been completely renovated. The Vine House Café will be open to enjoy light snacks, seasonal lunches or homemade cakes and coffee. You can also buy a picnic lunch to enjoy in the garden. helmsleywalledgarden.org.uk; vinehousecafehelmsley.co.uk

Scampston Garden Cafe - Credit: Laura Kate Bradley

Scampston

With outdoor seating at the cafe, Scampston Hall and Walled Garden is a nice option. The award-winning contemporary Walled Garden has dozens of varieties of flowers to look at and a really imaginative planting layout too. The Garden Café looks out over the Walled Garden, so is a beautiful spot to sit in and while away an afternoon. scampston.co.uk

READ MORE: 10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Yorkshire this summer

Newby Hall's garden café will be complete with outdoor seating under ‘jumbrellas' - Credit: Newby Hall

Newby Hall

It wouldn’t be a list of Yorkshire gardens without including Newby Hall – after all, it’s one of the most famous official gardens in the north. It’s a great option for a peaceful walk out. Plus, their iconic rock garden has had an overhaul. Scores of new rare plants, many of which will be in full spring bloom when the garden opens for the season, have replaced overgrown foliage. The garden café is now open, complete with outdoor seating under ‘jumbrellas’. newbyhall.com

The best things in life - Middlethorpe Hall - Credit: Middlethorpe Hall

Middlethorpe Hall Gardens

The gardens at Middlethorpe Hall are absolutely beautiful. Including a recessed ha-ha garden, white garden, walled garden and a small lake, there’s plenty to feast your eyes on. Opening from May, you can take afternoon tea on the rolling lawns and stretch your legs in the many different areas of the grounds. middlethorpe.com

READ MORE: 12 of the best places to eat al fresco in Yorkshire

The Orchard Café at Mount Grace Priory is beautiful in design so you can choose whether to fawn over the glorious gardens or feast your eyes on the architecture - Credit: English Heritage Trust

Mount Grace Gardens

This garden and walk takes you through the Cleveland Hills. Recently redesigned by Chris Beardshaw, you can expect three acres of arts and crafts garden design. Bluebells dominate in spring, with the scent of eglantyne roses starting to push through for summer. The Orchard Café is beautiful in design too, so you can choose whether to fawn over the glorious gardens or feast your eyes on the architecture while you have your tea and cake. As it’s part of English Heritage, you’ll have to book your visit in advance. english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/mount-grace-priory

Middleton Lodge has a covered eating area in the courtyard and tours of the kitchen garden - Credit: GASP photography

MIddleton Lodge

Okay, so it might be a little more than a café, but Middleton Lodge Estate has opened the Coach House restaurant, fully al fresco, with outdoor heating, under their new canopy in the courtyard. You can expect their menu to showcase the harvest from their kitchen garden. Speaking of which, the 200-acres of grounds are open for restaurant guests to while away their time in, and the kitchen garden, designed by Tom Stuart Smith, is also open to walk around. middletonlodge.co.uk

Our full list of fantastic garden cafes in Yorkshire is in our April/May issue.

SUBSCRIBE: To Yorkshire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county