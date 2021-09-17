Enjoy St Albans Food and Drink Festival returns to town

Published: 6:16 PM September 17, 2021

Enjoy St Albans Food and Drink Festival is back for the 14th time, along with its hero event - a six hour long street party.

Enjoy St Albans Food and Drink Festival map. - Credit: Enjoy St Albans

Following a year's hiatus thanks to the pandemic, the family event will take over the city centre on Sunday, September 26.

Organisers expect thousands of people will revel in festivities.

More than 70 stalls are set showcase products such as craft beers, flavoured gins, cheeses and cakes, highlighting many local suppliers, traders and hospitality businesses.

There will also be a cookery theatre featuring demonstrations of culinary skills by some of the district’s finest chefs and a Kids’ Zone with free arts and crafts activities.

Also included are a charity fun fair, a sheep rodeo, a beech and bar and demonstrations of Victorian cooking methods such as bread and butter making. Many of the activities are free.

To add to the vibrant atmosphere, Musicians hailing from or near to St Albans will provide tunes from two separate stages.

The festival's aim is to promote all aspects of St Alban's BID (Business Improvement District) important food and drink industry.

Councillor Mandy McNeil, Vice-Chair of the Council’s Business and Regeneration Committee, said: “This street festival is one of the biggest city centre events of the year. It is fantastic that it is returning to lift people’s spirits.

“I’m sure there will be a wonderful attendance from residents as well as visitors to our City who will be able to see just how good the District’s food and drink businesses are.

The St Albans Food and Drink Festival takes place on Sunday, September 26, and centred on St Peter’s Street, Market Place, the High Street and the public space by the Alban Arena with the party starting at noon and continuing until 6pm.

For more information visit enjoystalbans.com



