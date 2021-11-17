9 delicious festive afternoon teas to try in Dorset 2021

Get in the Christmas spirit with one of these mouth-watering afternoon teas that even Santa himself could not resist.

The holiday season is a great excuse to meet up with friends and family for a range of special events across the county. One of the tastiest of such activities is to sit down for an afternoon tea filled with sweet and savoury treats. Many hotels and restaurants shake it up at Christmas with a dedicated afternoon tea menu just for the season.

In no particular order, we've found nine places around Dorset who are putting on a veritable feast this Christmas.

Alexandra Hotel and Restaurant

Where: Lyme Regis, DT7 3HZ

When: From December 1st

Price: £25pp

We kick off with a delicious offering from the popular hotel in Lyme which promises to be more nice than naughty. You can also add a glass of champagne to your visit for an extra £10.

Learn more

Moonfleet Manor

Where: Weymouth, DT3 4ED

When: Available now

Price: £27pp, children £15pp

Hopping along the coast to Weymouth, next we have a 'winter inspired' selection of savoury and sweet goodies. For an extra fee, you can upgrade your visit to their Afternoon 'G' & Tea or Afternoon Tea with Fizz packages.

Learn more

The Queens Hotel

Where: Bournemouth, BH1 3DL

When: Through December

Price: £24.95pp

This luxurious afternoon tea includes delicacies such as chocolate brownie with mulled wine syrup and turkey with cranberry and chestnut sandwiches. You can add a glass of prosecco for an extra £5.

Learn more

Arbor Restaurant at The Green House

Where: Bournemouth, BH1 3AX

When: Available now

Price: £22.50pp

Arbor have a range of special events for the holiday season for you to enjoy including a delicious festive afternoon tea. This can also be arranged for collection if you want mouth watering delights from the comfort of home.

Learn more

Shire Hall Historic Courthouse

Where: Dorchester, DT1 1UY

When: From November 29th

Price: £12.50pp

Head over to this atmospheric building for a unique experience this winter. Includes a glass of fizz, finger sandwiches, scones, an assortment of Christmas-inspired cakes and pastries, finished off by a personal dessert.

Learn more

Hotel Collingwood

Where: Bournemouth, BH2 5DF

When: Available now

Price: £35 for two people

Enjoy a selection of festive sandwiches, warm scones, mince pies, and delicious tea cakes all served with a glass of fizz. This is a decadent way to treat someone special in your life this Christmas.

Learn more

Hotel du Vin

Where: Poole, BH15 1JN

When: Available now

Price: £29.95pp

A classic afternoon tea with a festive twist, served with a choice of teas, coffees and infusions. This selection comes with a glass of champagne too.

Learn more

The Connaught Hotel and Spa

Where: Bournemouth, BH2 5PH

When: From December 1st

Price: £24.50

Relaxing with a festive afternoon tea by an open fire is the perfect way to catch up with friends or give yourself a real treat after a long day of Christmas shopping in Bournemouth. The menu includes a delicious range of sweet and savoury items, plus a pot of Dorset tea.

Learn more

Slug and Lettuce

Where: Weymouth, Poole, and Bournemouth

When: Available now

Price: From £15

Choose from a traditional, tipsy, or cocktail and cakes afternoon tea at your local Slug and Lettuce this holiday season. The menu includes unique treats such as the black forest merry mess shots.

Learn more