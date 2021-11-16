13 delicious festive afternoon teas to try in Norfolk 2021

A festive afternoon tea is the perfect way to enjoy the season - Credit: Artur Shamsutdinov, Unsplash

Get in the Christmas spirit with one of these mouth-watering afternoon teas that even Santa himself could not resist.

The holiday season is a great excuse to meet up with friends and family for a range of special events across the county. One of the tastiest of such activities is to sit down for an afternoon tea filled with sweet and savoury treats. Many hotels and restaurants shake it up at Christmas with a dedicated afternoon tea menu just for the season.

In no particular order, we've found 13 places around Norfolk who are putting on a veritable feast this Christmas.

The Cliff Hotel

Where: Cliff Hill, Gorleston-On-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6DH

When: December 1st - January 2nd

Price: £17.95pp

The Cliff Hotel have your festive needs covered this year with a delicious array of food on offer. The afternoon tea menu will include delights such as mulled wine and Baileys chocolate tiffin.

Learn more

Broom Hall Country Hotel

Where: Saham Toney, Watton, IP25 7EX

When: December 1st - 23rd

Price: £16.95pp

This is an irresistible afternoon tea selection which can be made even better with a glass of bubbly. Enjoy a range of pastries, sandwiches, and cakes with tea or coffee.

Learn more

The Dales Country House Hotel

Where: Lodge Hill, Upper Sheringham, NR26 8TJ

When: From November 28th

Price: £17.95pp

Our next location includes a selection of finger sandwiches, festive cakes and pastries, apple and cinnamon scones, plus a pot of tea or coffee and a glass of mulled wine. It is essential that you book ahead of your visit.

Learn more

Assembly Hall

Where: Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ

When: Various dates

Price: £23.95 pp, £47 for two, children’s afternoon tea for under-12s £14.95

Enjoy a trip through the wardrobe at the Assembly Hall's Narnia themed afternoon tea this Christmas. Enjoy treats like Faun gingerbread cupcakes and Turkish Delight macarons along with a range of tea and tisanes.

Learn more

Stower Grange

Where: Drayton, Norwich, NR8 6EF.

When: Already available

Price: £17.50pp

Add a glass of bubbly to this next afternoon tea for just £5 and enjoy delicious and freshly made delights. Give them a call to find out their availability.

Learn more

Barnham Broom

Where: Honingham Road, Norwich, NR9 4DD

When: November 22nd - December 23rd

Price: £19.95pp

Enjoy turkey and cranberry sandwiches, pigs in blankets, scones, and so much more with the Barham Broom festive afternoon teas. You can also upgrade your visit to include a Christmas cocktail.

Learn more

Dunston Hall

Where: Ipswich Rd, Norwich NR14 8PQ

When: Throughout December

Price: £25pp, under 12s £10, under 4s eat free

Indulge this Christmas with Dunston Hall's decadent afternoon tea that includes a healthy portion of sweet and savoury treats.

Learn more

Maids Head Hotel

Where: Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1LB

When: From December 1st

Price: £22pp

Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea that is bursting with seasonal flavours in the heart of Norwich. You can also book for their Boxing Day Afternoon Tea which is a perfect way to finish a morning of sales shopping.

Learn more

Royal Norwich

Where: The Weston Estate, Weston Longville, Norwich, NR9 5JZ

When: All of December

Price: £26.95pp. under 12s £13.95

Enjoy a variety of delicacies including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. You will be greeted with beautifully decorated halls and each room will be sparkling with decorations.

Learn more

Park Farm Hotel

Where: Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3DL

When: Available now

Price: £19.50

The menu at Park Farm sounds truly mouth-watering from the egg nog tart to the homemade sultana and cranberry scone, you can also add a glass of sparkling wine for an extra £5. Booking ahead is essential.

Learn more

Wroxham Barns

Where: Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: November 8th - December 24th

Price: £13.95pp, children £8.95

There is plenty to see and do at Wroxham this winter so why not top it all off with a hearty afternoon tea. They ask that you book ahead of time where you'll be able to choose between the standard, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

Learn more

Titchwell Manor

Where: Titchwell, Nr Brancaster, PE31 8BB

When: December 13th - 23rd

Price:£27.50pp

Enjoy three-tiered heaven at our last location. The experience also includes a sparkling cocktail and is perfect for catching up with friends or work colleagues.

Learn more

