13 delicious festive afternoon teas to try in Norfolk 2021
- Credit: Artur Shamsutdinov, Unsplash
Get in the Christmas spirit with one of these mouth-watering afternoon teas that even Santa himself could not resist.
The holiday season is a great excuse to meet up with friends and family for a range of special events across the county. One of the tastiest of such activities is to sit down for an afternoon tea filled with sweet and savoury treats. Many hotels and restaurants shake it up at Christmas with a dedicated afternoon tea menu just for the season.
In no particular order, we've found 13 places around Norfolk who are putting on a veritable feast this Christmas.
The Cliff Hotel
Where: Cliff Hill, Gorleston-On-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6DH
When: December 1st - January 2nd
Price: £17.95pp
The Cliff Hotel have your festive needs covered this year with a delicious array of food on offer. The afternoon tea menu will include delights such as mulled wine and Baileys chocolate tiffin.
Broom Hall Country Hotel
Where: Saham Toney, Watton, IP25 7EX
When: December 1st - 23rd
Price: £16.95pp
This is an irresistible afternoon tea selection which can be made even better with a glass of bubbly. Enjoy a range of pastries, sandwiches, and cakes with tea or coffee.
The Dales Country House Hotel
Where: Lodge Hill, Upper Sheringham, NR26 8TJ
When: From November 28th
Price: £17.95pp
Our next location includes a selection of finger sandwiches, festive cakes and pastries, apple and cinnamon scones, plus a pot of tea or coffee and a glass of mulled wine. It is essential that you book ahead of your visit.
Assembly Hall
Where: Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ
When: Various dates
Price: £23.95 pp, £47 for two, children’s afternoon tea for under-12s £14.95
Enjoy a trip through the wardrobe at the Assembly Hall's Narnia themed afternoon tea this Christmas. Enjoy treats like Faun gingerbread cupcakes and Turkish Delight macarons along with a range of tea and tisanes.
Stower Grange
Where: Drayton, Norwich, NR8 6EF.
When: Already available
Price: £17.50pp
Add a glass of bubbly to this next afternoon tea for just £5 and enjoy delicious and freshly made delights. Give them a call to find out their availability.
Barnham Broom
Where: Honingham Road, Norwich, NR9 4DD
When: November 22nd - December 23rd
Price: £19.95pp
Enjoy turkey and cranberry sandwiches, pigs in blankets, scones, and so much more with the Barham Broom festive afternoon teas. You can also upgrade your visit to include a Christmas cocktail.
Dunston Hall
Where: Ipswich Rd, Norwich NR14 8PQ
When: Throughout December
Price: £25pp, under 12s £10, under 4s eat free
Indulge this Christmas with Dunston Hall's decadent afternoon tea that includes a healthy portion of sweet and savoury treats.
Maids Head Hotel
Where: Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1LB
When: From December 1st
Price: £22pp
Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea that is bursting with seasonal flavours in the heart of Norwich. You can also book for their Boxing Day Afternoon Tea which is a perfect way to finish a morning of sales shopping.
Royal Norwich
Where: The Weston Estate, Weston Longville, Norwich, NR9 5JZ
When: All of December
Price: £26.95pp. under 12s £13.95
Enjoy a variety of delicacies including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. You will be greeted with beautifully decorated halls and each room will be sparkling with decorations.
Park Farm Hotel
Where: Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3DL
When: Available now
Price: £19.50
The menu at Park Farm sounds truly mouth-watering from the egg nog tart to the homemade sultana and cranberry scone, you can also add a glass of sparkling wine for an extra £5. Booking ahead is essential.
Wroxham Barns
Where: Hoveton, NR12 8QU
When: November 8th - December 24th
Price: £13.95pp, children £8.95
There is plenty to see and do at Wroxham this winter so why not top it all off with a hearty afternoon tea. They ask that you book ahead of time where you'll be able to choose between the standard, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.
Titchwell Manor
Where: Titchwell, Nr Brancaster, PE31 8BB
When: December 13th - 23rd
Price:£27.50pp
Enjoy three-tiered heaven at our last location. The experience also includes a sparkling cocktail and is perfect for catching up with friends or work colleagues.
