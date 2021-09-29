5 of the Best Places (plaices?!) for fish in Kent

Published: 8:34 PM September 29, 2021

Kent's coastal towns ensure we've got the freshest fish on our doorsteps. Here are five great places to find it, selected by Julie Friend and Anna Lambert

Arcade Fisheries

Paul Saxby is a well-known face around Kent, particularly at many of the markets and also on Fridays outside the Forge Stores in Penshurst. Not only plenty of fresh south coast fish including line caught seabass to be had from him, but plenty of home-smoked items, too - including the juicy prawns, which are simply delicious.

facebook.com/arcade.fisheries JF

Dungeness Fish Hut

A small shack on the pebbles at Dungeness, this diminutive shop has become a real destination outlet. Only selling what has come in off the boat that day, you really could not get any fresher especially with the seagulls still flying overhead hoping for a treat or two. And even better, next door is the Snack Shack, where you'll have to queue, but you can buy the best lobster roll or fried fish sandwich ever. dungenesssnackshack.net JF

The Fish Shop, Sevenoaks

Former chef Greg Chester, who's cooked everywhere from Raymond Blanc's Le Manoir to Royal households, has always been keen on fish - he had a job at aged just 14 in his local fishmonger's in Paddock Wood. Now he's gone from kitchen counter to shop counter, with the Fish Shop in Sevenoaks, just opposite the Stag Theatre, which he only opened this summer. Not only will you find the freshest seasonal, sustainable fish here, it's also a great place to stock up on made-for-you fish dishes, such as lobster thermidor that you simply have to pop under the grill. Given Greg's background, it's not surprising that the standard is so high. AL

facebook.com/THE-FISH-SHOP-SEVENOAKS

Sankey’s Fish

With branches in Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells along with the restaurant on Mount Ephraim, Tunbridge Wells, and in the town's old fish market (appropriately enough) Sankey’s has our pescatarian taste buds well-catered for. The shops have every fish could you dream of (owner Matt is passionate about sustainability) and if you’re eating at one of the restaurants, then the fish and chips, the Sankey’s Smokie and home-smoked fish cakes all have to be tried.

sankeys.co.uk JF

Whitstable Fish Market

Situated in what was once the goods shed for the original crab & winkle railway line, Whitstable Fish Market is today home to fresh fish and shellfish, home smoked seafood and Whitstable Oysters, all caught in local waters and offloaded from boats just across the way. What's more, it's open seven days a week - perfect if you fancy a fish supper on a day when everywhere else seems to have closed its doors. And if you can't be bothered to buy and cook your own fish, there's the Crab & Winkle Restaurant, just upstairs. We had lemon sole, there very fresh and simply but expertly cooked - and, with fish, that's not as easy as it sounds! crabandwinklerestaurant.co.uk AL



